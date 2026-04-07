Joan Zapata: What Happened to Eugene Zapata’s Second Wife?

After Jean Zapata went missing from Madison, Wisconsin, in 1976, suspicion fell on her husband, Eugene Zapata. The couple had been in the midst of a divorce, and while the police found some suspicious pieces of evidence, there was no concrete proof. In 1978, Eugene married Joan Zapata and eventually settled with her in Nevada. CBS’ ‘48 Hours: Into Thin Air’ covers the case and offers insight into who Joan was and the role she played while Eugene faced investigation and trial.

Joan Zapata Moved With Eugene Zapata to Nevada

Joan and Eugene Zapata tied the knot in 1978 and settled in Madison, Wisconsin. She was his second wife and took his children to her heart as her own. She doted on Christine, Steven, and Linda Zapata, and Steven later even referred to her as a “parent.” She and Eugene remained in Wisconsin until 2001, after which they moved to Nevada and settled in Henderson, where they bought a new home. According to investigations and reports, it is not believed that Joan had any knowledge of what happened to Eugene’s first wife, Jean Zapata.

In 2005, when the investigation was reopened, Eugene traveled to Madison, Wisconsin, and soon after, he was arrested based on his suspicious movements and the circumstantial evidence against him. He was taken into custody in August 2005, and Joan decided to sell their home in Nevada to post the $300,000 bail that had been set. It could not have been an easy time, but it showed her support for her husband and her belief in helping him no matter what.

Joan Zapata Moved in With Her Son After Eugene Zapata’s Bail

There has been little information about Joan’s life outside of her time with Eugene. After posting bail, she and Eugene moved to Onalaska, Wisconsin, along with her son from a previous marriage. Steven Zapata also voiced support for both Joan and Eugene, saying that the entire legal ordeal had been a challenge for them and noting that she had lost her home and much of her life savings in the aftermath of the case. Joan has largely stayed out of the public eye, but after Eugene’s release, the two likely decided their path forward together and made decisions as a couple for the rest of their lives.

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