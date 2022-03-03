Joe vs. Carole Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Etan Frankel, ‘Joe vs. Carole’ is a dark-comedy crime-drama series. It is based on the second season of the true-crime podcast ‘Over My Dead Body.’ The story follows Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage (née Schreibvogel) or Joe Exotic (John Cameron Mitchell) and Carole Baskin (Kate McKinnon), exploring their private lives, marriages, and traumatic experiences before their eventual conflict. Although they were both relatively well-known in their respective circles, their fame skyrocketed after the first season of Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ began streaming. ‘Joe vs. Carole’ opts for a balanced, albeit sarcastic, approach, offering a nuanced version of a story that the audience all over the world has come to know and love.

Following its premiere, ‘Joe vs. Carole’ season 1 received negative to mixed reviews. While the performances and the show’s empathetical depiction of the characters were praised, the overall narrative was criticized, with some critics even questioning why ‘Joe vs. Carole’ needed to exist in the first place. The first season has recently become available. If you are wondering whether there will be a season 2, we got you covered.

Joe vs. Carole Season 2 Release Date

‘Joe vs. Carole’ season 1 premiered on March 3, 2022, on Peacock. It comprises eight episodes of 46-56-runtime each. As for season 2, this is what you need to know.

‘Joe vs. Carole’ was developed as a limited series. Etan Frankel said in an interview that he found both Joe and Carole to be extremely interesting and loved how Mitchell and McKinnon morphed into their respective roles. “It’s a fun and rich journey into the story of people who live very extreme lives,” Frankel stated. “When I took on this project a year and a half ago, I found Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin to be utterly fascinating, and this crazy tale about two big cat lovers quickly became an important story for me to tell.”

The series begins with two Fish and Wildlife Service agents knocking on Carole’s door and telling her that Joe Exotic has hired a hitman to kill her. The narrative then shifts back in time and depicts how the animosity between them got to that point. The series ends with Joe being found guilty of multiple counts of hiring someone to kill Carole, violating the Endangered Species Act, and violating the Lacey Act. He is sentenced to spend about two decades in jail. The Netflix documentary comes out not long after, quickly making Joe a beloved pop-culture figure. Meanwhile, Carole takes possession of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park. The end card states that Carole and her husband, Howard (Kyle MacLachlan), are working on getting the Big Cat Public Safety Act passed by Congress, while Joe is set to be released in 2036.

The narrative predominantly revolves around Joe and Carole. With one of them being in jail, the prospective season 2 will not probably have much to explore. While it can theoretically focus on Carole going after other private zoo owners, those stories will probably not be as interesting as the one with Joe Exotic. Because of this, it’s highly unlikely that there will be a ‘Joe vs. Carole’ season 2.

Read More: Shows Like Tiger King