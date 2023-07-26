Joji Obara: Where is the Serial Predator Now?

As a documentary living up to its title in nearly every way conceivable, Netflix’s ‘Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case’ can only be described as equal parts bewildering, gripping, and haunting. That’s because it incorporates not just archival footage but also exclusive interviews with those involved in Lucie’s search to really shine a light upon how her assailant was actually brought to justice. So now, if you simply wish to learn more about the latter, Joji Obara —with a focus on his background, career, offenses, as well as current standing— we’ve got the necessary details for you.

Who is Joji Obara?

Although reportedly born in Osaka, Japan, in 1952 into a highly affluent family, Joji was primarily raised and educated in wondrous Tokyo owing to the endlessly diverse opportunities it offered. In fact, he completed his education at Keio University with a dual degree (politics plus law) before gradually evolving into a real estate mogul by making several investments through his inherited fortune. It thus comes as no surprise he has almost always known a life of materialistic luxury, but of course, none of it helped develop his communication and social skills in any way, shape, or form.

We actually specify Joji’s personal skills because this upscale Akasaka neighborhood resident was locally known to be a loner playboy millionaire by the time the summer of 2000 rolled around. Plus, many outrightly deemed him strange since he’d previously even been arrested for dressing up as a woman and walking into a washroom to take compromising pictures of the occupants. However, no one could’ve ever imagined the sheer extent of his depravity until investigations into local hostess Lucie Blackman’s July 1, 2000, disappearance unveiled several other accusations too.

It turns out a myriad of hostesses had reported a wealthy male with an affinity for luxury cars of date raping them during their time together, but no serious inquiries were ever put in place for this. The reason, according to the documentary, is the nature of their job, the circumstances, as well as the fact a majority of these accusations dating back years were made to local stations. Yet everything changed once Luice’s case came into the picture as a connection between these was made before detectives found the name Yuji Honda by a victim, and his cell number directly tied him to Lucie through call logs.

It was then that it came to light Yuji was nothing but Joji’s alias, driving investigators to bring him into custody for the other rapes on October 12, 2000. He didn’t reveal anything, yet the circumstantial evidence against him was enough to warrant a search of all his properties, just for it to reveal insane amounts of alcohol, chloroform, and other sleep-inducing drugs. There were also over 400 video tapes with different girls’ first names on them, just for it to come to light they were the documentation of his crimes – he’d filmed nearly every time he’s assaulted a woman.

Where is Joji Obara Now?

Along with the substances and tapes, investigators also found countless receipts through which they were able to retrace Joji’s steps in early July, and that’s how they found Lucie’s dismembered remains in a beach cave near his Blue Sea Aburatsubo apartment on February 9, 2021. The fact he had a receipt for a chainsaw, cement, and a portable tent also tied him to the matter, resulting in his indictment on the charges of abduction, rape resulting in death, and the disposal of Lucie’s body, along with the rape resulting in the death of 1992 victim Carita Ridgway, and several other rapes.

In April 2007, Joji was acquitted of Lucie’s rape and homicide but found guilty of raping eight others and causing Carita’s death, resulting in him receiving a life sentence. However, the production did appeal the former verdict, which ultimately ended with him finally being convicted of dismembering and abandoning Lucie’s body on December 16, 2008. As a result, his life sentence became irreversible, meaning today, at the age of 71, he remains incarcerated at a Japanese correctional facility to this day.

