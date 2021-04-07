Developed by Bushiroad in collaboration with Studio Bakken Record and Sonilude, ‘Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood’ is an alternate history fantasy action anime series. The story begins in the 64th year of the Meiji era (1931 A.D.). The transition of power from the shogunate to an elected ministerial cabinet never happened, and Tokugawa Yoshinobu, the 15th Shogan, continues to rule with an iron fist. Sawa Yukimura is a young woman who runs the Morning Dew used bookstore and lives with her younger sister, Asahi. This, however, is a façade to hide her real identity. She is an executioner working for Nue, a clandestine governmental organization tasked to eliminate opposition to the shogunate, especially the insurrectionist group known as the Kuchinawa.

Sawa is a Changeling with blue blood coursing through her veins. In battle, she turns into a human and white crow hybrid. When she was a child, her mother and the rest of her clan were killed. Now, the sole purpose of her life is to seek vengeance for them. The series premiered on streaming platforms on March 31, 2021, a week before it started to air on Japanese TV. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode.

Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood Episode 3 Release Date

‘Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood’ episode 3 is set to release on streaming sites on April 14, 2021, on various online platforms. The episodes are streaming on digital platforms a week ahead of their official airing on Japanese TV channels NTV, BS NTV, and CS NTV+. Susumu Kudou helmed the directorial team for the series, and Rika Nezu and Kunihiko Okada led the writing staff. Kano Komiyama did the character designs, while Michiru created the music. All-female rock group RAISE A SUILEN sang both the opening and ending themes, “Exist” and “Embrace of Light.”

Where to stream Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood Season 1 Online?

The episodes of ‘Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are available on Crunchyroll and VRV for viewers outside Asia. Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel is streaming the episodes in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Singapore. The show is also available on Ani-One-affiliated digital platforms like Bahamut/Gamer, Catchplay, Chunghwa Telecom (MOD&Hami Video), Friday, KKTV, Line TV, and myVideo in Taiwan and CatchPlay in Indonesia. Furthermore, the viewers can catch the episodes on non-Ani-One platforms Bilibili and iQIYI.

Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood Episode 3 Spoilers

In episode 2, Jin tasks Sawa and Elena to protect the Treasurer, a woman who never forgets anything she sees, hears, or experiences, from assassins and transfer her to a rendezvous spot. In flashback scenes, the brutal massacre of Sawa’s clan by the mysterious Janome is shown. Jin subsequently found her and raised her to be an executioner.

In the present day, Makoto visits Sawa’s home while she isn’t there and gives Asahi a small bottle filled with solidified poison. It is revealed that Asahi is not Sawa’s real sister. While looking for Janome, Sawa killed Asahi’s parents. When she found Asahi, the stark similarity between Asahi’s circumstances and her own didn’t escape her. She then brought the child along to live with her.

In the present time, the Treasurer promises that she will reveal everything she knows about Janome to Sawa if the latter protects her son. However, Elena stabs the Treasurer and informs her that her son is already dead. The episode ends as Sawa demands to know the reasons for killing the Treasurer. In the next episode, Sawa might find out about Nue’s possible involvement in the deaths of her mother and the rest of the clan. She might decide to take a stand against her employers. On the other hand, Elena might inform her that the Treasurer was a mole sent to infiltrate Nue.

