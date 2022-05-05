Julia Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Based on a true story, HBO Max’s biographical drama series ‘Julia’ follows the life of renowned chef and television personality Julia Child. The series begins with Julia’s efforts to launch her cooking show named ‘The French Chef’ on WGBH-TV. The show progresses through the challenges she faces to create the cooking show, her relationship with her husband Paul Child, as well as the lives of her close friends. Created by Daniel Goldfarb, the show originally released in March 2022.

Set in Boston, the period show garnered immense acclaim from audiences and critics, especially for its depiction of Julia Child’s life in great detail. The historical elements, performances of the main cast, and feminist commentary of the narrative have been appreciated as well. The first season ends with a significant development that offers scope for a second round. So, will there be a season 2? Let’s find out!

Julia Season 2 Release Date

‘Julia’ season 1 premiered on March 31, 2022, on HBO Max, with the season coming to an end on May 5, 2022. The first season comprises eight episodes with a runtime of 43–49 minutes each.

With regard to the second season, here’s what we know. HBO Max has not yet released an official statement regarding the future of the series. However, it is extremely likely that the series will return with a new iteration. The first season covers the events that happen in Julia’s life until season 1 of ‘The French Chef’ finishes broadcasting. Since there is a significant period in the famed chef’s life that is yet to be explored, it wouldn’t be surprising if the streaming platform greenlit the period drama for its second installment.

Furthermore, Fiona Glascott, who portrays Judith Jones, expressed her wish to see the writer and editor’s personal life being explored further in the potential second season. Moreover, the series did earn astounding critical acclaim, so HBO Max may be tempted to take advantage of the show’s success. With that being said, if greenlit soon, we can expect ‘Julia’ season 2 to release sometime in Q2 2023.

Julia Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

If renewed, we can expect the return of Sarah Lancashire as the protagonist Julia Child and David Hyde Pierce as Julia’s husband, Paul Child. Bebe Neuwirth (Avis DeVoto), Fran Kranz (Russell Morash), Fiona Glascott (Judith Jones), Brittany Bradford (Alice Naman), Robert Joy (Hunter Fox), Judith Light (Blanche Knopf), and Tosin Morohunfola (Isaac) may join them as well.

We may also see the return of Jefferson Mays (P. Albert Duhamel), Isabella Rossellini (Simone Beck), Adriane Lenox (Virginia Naman), Erin Neufer (Marian Morash), and Christian Clemenson (James Beard) in recurring or guest capacities. At the same time, we cannot rule out the possibility of seeing several new faces in case the series continues beyond its inaugural run.

Julia Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

The first season ends with Julia considering concluding ‘The French Chef.’ She doubts whether she is aiding the prejudice that women are supposed to be limited to their kitchens. She reveals to Paul that she proposed her show to WGBH-TV. Paul believed that Julia agreed to do the show on the channel’s insistence. But when he gets to know the truth, he is upset with her, albeit temporarily. Hunter gives the independent charge of ‘The French Chef’ to Alice, who is dealing with interesting developments on the personal front. After a conversation with Paul, Julia agrees to do the second season of her cooking show.

If renewed, we can expect the second season to begin with depicting the events that happened in Julia Child’s life during the broadcast of ‘The French Chef’ season 2. We may see Julia establishing herself as a national figure, and Paul may continue to extend his support to his wife irrespective of the challenges she may face. Alice may become a significant presence on WGBH-TV as the producer of Julia’s show. We may also see her building a life with Isaac despite the hardships they may face. On the other hand, Judith may oversee the publication of the second volume of ‘Mastering the Art of French Cooking.’

Read More: Were Paul and Julia Child Really Homophobic?