Juvenile Justice Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

In the legal thriller Kdrama ‘Juvenile Justice,’ the pursuit for truth often goes up in smoke in a frustrating bureaucratic and legal system. Hong Jong-Chan directed the harrowing and challenging series from a story written by Kim Min-Seok. Judge Shim Eun-Seok is feared among the juvenile justice department because of her intimidating character – and she despises child criminals. Teaming up with Cha Tae-Ju, she thoroughly investigates the cases she handles.

Thus, the series packs a refreshing recipe of detective thriller behind the closed corridors of the juvenile court in Yeonhwa. The series also features a star-studded cast ensemble with Kim Hye-Soo in the lead and an ambient score to heighten the dramatic aspects. The first season’s ending does not conceal a cliffhanger per se, but the episodic format suggests that there may be more on the way. If the question around the possibility of a sequel has indeed crossed your mind, let us show you the way.

Juvenile Justice Season 2 Release Date

‘Juvenile Justice’ season 1 was released in its entirety on February 25, 2022, on Netflix. The first season packs ten episodes with runtimes ranging between 54 to 69 minutes per episode. Let us now explore the possibilities regarding a second season.

The second season is a possibility and by no means a distant one. Following its release on Netflix, the series garnered an overwhelming response from fans and critics. In highlight was the realistic depiction of court proceedings in the series and commendable performance by the cast ensemble. Although the first season neatly wraps events, the largely episodic nature of the story may weigh in favor of its renewal. Netflix usually takes two to three months to gather comprehensive viewership data, and the possible renewal may take some time. If the series is renewed by 2022, ‘Juvenile Justice’ may premiere sometime in fall 2024 or later.

Juvenile Justice Season 2 Cast: Who Can Be In It?

If there is a second season, Kim Hye-Soo may reprise the role of Sim Eun-Seok, alongside Kim Moo-yul as Cha Tae-Ju. Also possibly returning in other recurring roles are Lee Sang-Hee as Joo Yeong-Sil, Park Ji-Yeon as Woo Su-mi, Shin Jae-Hwi as Seo Beom, and Geum Kwang-San as Bailiff Kyung Jung-Han and Lee Jung-Eun as Na Geun-hee. Lee Sung-Min may also appear in the role of Kang Won-Jung, but following the character’s resignation from the official post, it should be a guest role. Due to the nature of the series, it will possibly also feature a slew of fresh faces, but we cannot confirm this in the absence of an official announcement.

Juvenile Justice Season 2 Plot: What Can It Be About?

The first season ends amidst heightened emotions with the Yeonhwa Gang Rape Case verdict. Kang Seon-A is the victim of the case, and it connects to the murder of Shim Eun-Seok’s child. After knowing this bit, Na Geun-Hee takes Eun-Seok off both the protection and the criminal cases. Seon-A’s father’s audiotape is incriminating evidence against Hwang In-jun, but they cannot use it in court. However, the story takes a turn following one of the girls from the racket deciding to reveal the truth about Baek Do-Hyeon.

She informs that Baek Do-Hyeon, In-jun’s accomplice from the brick murder case, is the leader of the rape cartel. Shim Eun-Seok heads to Daeho Inn to investigate, and Baek Do-Hyeon is present in the den. Judge Shim suffers wounds from the encounter, but Na Geun-Hee has a change of heart in the final moment. She sends the case back to the prosecution and even gives Seon-A a chance to speak. Shim Eun-Seok gets her closure with a visit to her son’s grave, and she heads to the Disciplinary Committee for a face-off.

The possible second season may pick up from the fallout of the first installment. Judge Shim Eun-Seok may be a bit more considerate towards juvenile criminals. Although as she stresses before the Disciplinary Committee, her spite towards these kids will never diminish. On the other hand, Na Geung-hee may be more elaborate in her proceedings. We shall see whether Shim Eun-Seok finally moves on with her life and if there is a case of ‘opposites attract’ playing out between Sim Eun-Seok and Cha Tae-Ju. But that is perhaps chasing it too far.

We have not seen Cha Tae-jun’s past life from close quarters. The possible second season may probe more into his life. He holds some dark secrets from the past, although the first season spills some of it. The second season may also revisit cases like the Pureun Home of Girls Case. It would be interesting to see whether O Seon-Ja’s daughters get along with the rest of the girls. Rest assured, there will be more intriguing cases for the possible second season to explore.

Read More: Where Was Juvenile Justice Filmed? Is It A True Story?