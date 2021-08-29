‘Girlfriend, Girlfriend’ or ‘Kanojo mo Kanojo’ is a harem ecchi anime that is based on Hiroyuki’s Japanese manga series of the same name. The show follows an ordinary high schooler named Naoya Mukai, who is on cloud nine ever since his childhood crush Saki Saki agreed to date him after years of waiting. But when his classmate Nagisa confesses her feelings for him, Naoya fails to keep his promise never to hurt Saki and agrees to date her as well.

However, he is unable to keep the relationship a secret from his first girlfriend, so along with Nagisa, he convinces Saki Saki of a three-way love affair. It marks the beginning of their eccentric relationship that later leads to confusion, jealousy, and chaos. The anime first premiered on July 3, 2021, and here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Kanojo mo Kanojo Episode 10 Release Date

‘Kanojo mo Kanojo’ episode 10, titled ‘Can’t Wait for the Hot Springs,’ is all set to premiere on September 4, 2021, in Japan. It will air on JNN (MBS, TBS, BS-TBS) and AT-X at different times. Tezuka Productions has animated the harem series with Satoshi Kuwahara helming the directorial team. Miki Sakurai and Tatsuhiko Saiki have composed the series’ music while the Chief Animation Director Akiko Toyoda has also designed the characters. Necry Talkie has performed the opening theme track, “Fuzaketenaize,” and the ending theme song “Pinky Hook” is sung by Momo Asakura.

Where to Watch Kanojo mo Kanojo Season 1 Online?

You can watch ‘Kanojo mo Kanojo’ on Crunchyroll. The latest episodes are also accessible on VRV. Fans from some countries in Asia can watch the harem anime on Muse Asia’s YouTube Channel. They can also head to iQIYI and Bilibili to watch the romantic-comedy series.

Kanojo mo Kanojo Episode 10 Spoilers

In episode 9, after Naoya apologizes for misunderstanding Rika and explains that he had no idea that she was in heat, it understandably infuriates her. She claims that she just had a cold, and there was nothing suspicious about her behavior. However, when Naoya reiterates his position that he will never accept her as the third girlfriend, Rika confesses her feelings for him in front of the whole class.

The duo then heads to the gym to have a private conversation to avoid revealing their secrets to other students. However, when it seems that Naoya isn’t listening nor agreeing to any of her demands, Rika kisses him on his lips. She then clarifies that she would only date him if he decides to dump Nagisa and Saki Saki. Shino overhears the entire conversation and is shocked to learn that Naoya is two-timing with his girlfriend’s consent.

Later Naoya and his two girlfriends have a conversation about what unfolded at the school. He offers to take them on a date to help them move on and forget what happened between him and Rika. Saki Saki likes the idea and suggests that they should go to a hot spring. In episode 10, Naoya and his girlfriends will go on a date to a hot spring and finally have some time for intimacy. However, their plans may get ruined by someone they don’t want to include on their date.

Read More: Best Harem Anime