‘Girlfriend, Girlfriend’ or ‘Kanojo mo Kanojo’ is a romantic-comedy anime that is based on Hiroyuki’s Japanese manga series of the same name. The series revolves around an ordinary high school student named Naoya Mukai, who agrees to date his classmate Nagisa when she confesses her feelings for him. But there is a twist in the love story as he already has a girlfriend named Saki Saki. When Naoya realizes that he cannot lie to her, he manages to convince her of a three-way love affair with Nagisa’s help.

It marks the beginning of their unconventional relationship as the trio starts to juggle school life, their complicated relationship, and other unexpected challenges. The anime first premiered on July 3, 2021, and here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Kanojo mo Kanojo Episode 11 Release Date

‘Kanojo mo Kanojo’ episode 10, titled ‘Hot Spring Tropes,’ is all set to premiere on September 11, 2021, in Japan. It will air on JNN (MBS, TBS, BS-TBS) and AT-X at different times. The series is developed by Tezuka Production with Satoshi Kuwahara helming the directorial team and Miki Sakurai and Tatsuhiko Saiki serving as the music composer. The characters are designed by the Chief Animation Director Akiko Toyoda. The opening theme track, “Fuzaketenaize,” is sung by Necry Talkie, while the ending theme song “Pinky Hook” is performed by Momo Asakura.

Where to Watch Kanojo mo Kanojo Season 1 Online?

You can watch ‘Kanojo mo Kanojo’ on Crunchyroll. The latest episodes are also available for streaming on VRV. Fans of the anime can also find the harem anime on iQIYI and Bilibili. Muse Asia’s YouTube Channel also has the series in its catalog.

Kanojo mo Kanojo Episode 11 Spoilers

In episode 10, Saki and Nagisa still find themselves upset over Naoya’s first kiss. Surprisingly, Shino asks to have a private conversation with him, but before he can say anything, his two girlfriends take him shopping to prepare for the hot spring date. Realizing that they will both try to make a move, Nagisa voluntarily offers to step back while Saki Saki has her first kiss with her longtime boyfriend. The duo appears to have formed a great bond over time, and they are now willing to make sacrifices for one another.

Later, Nagisa helps Saki Saki buy clothes that go horribly wrong as she has a terrible fashion sense. While they head home, Naoya feels that they are being watched, but her girlfriends distract him. However, his feelings turn out to be accurate as Rika observed them from a distance while they were buying clothes. She overhears their plan of going to the hot spring and decides to follow the trio. Strangely, Shino also calls Saki Saki and inquires about the date. When they reach their inn in a different city, they find Rika waiting there for them.

When she tries to get closer, Shino appears out of nowhere and shocks everyone. She is there to know for sure if Naoya is two-timing or not. However, just when they think they have been exposed, Nagisa lies that she came to the hot spring with Rika. Later she sends Saki Saki a message that she will take care of Rika and Shino so that she can peacefully have her romantic date with Naoya.

However, the conditions are unacceptable to Naoya, who climbs the wall to enter Rika and Nagisa’s room while they are taking a bath. In episode 11, Rika will use the opportunity to try and seduce Naoya to get him to break up with his girlfriends. Meanwhile, Saki Saki and Nagisa will have to find themselves looking for a way to enjoy their date while avoiding Shino’s suspicion.

