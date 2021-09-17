Kanojo mo Kanojo Episode 12: What to Expect?

Based on Hiroyuki’s Japanese manga series of the same name, ‘Girlfriend, Girlfriend’ or ‘Kanojo mo Kanojo’ is a harem-ecchi TV anime. The show follows Naoya Mukai, an ordinary high schooler who agrees to date his classmate Nagisa when she opens up about her feelings for him. However, the excitement of the proposal does not last long as Mukai realizes that he has made a huge mistake since he already has a girlfriend named Saki Saki. With Nagisa’s help, Naoya somehow manages to convince her Saki for a three-way love affair, and the trio begins their eccentric relationship. The anime first premiered on July 3, 2021, and here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Kanojo mo Kanojo Episode 12 Release Date

‘Kanojo mo Kanojo’ episode 12, titled ‘Girlfriend, Girlfriend,’ is slated to premiere on September 18, 2021, in Japan. It will air on JNN (MBS, TBS, BS-TBS) and AT-X at various times. Tezuka Production has developed the series with Satoshi Kuwahara helming the directorial team while Chief Animation Director Akiko Toyoda has designed the characters. Miki Sakurai and Tatsuhiko Saiki have collaborated to compose the music. Necry Talkie has performed the opening theme track, “Fuzaketenaize,” and the ending theme song “Pinky Hook” is sung by Momo Asakura.

Where to Watch Kanojo mo Kanojo Season 1 Online?

‘Kanojo mo Kanojo’ is accessible for streaming on Crunchyroll. People with a subscription can head here to watch the show. The harem anime is also accessible on VRV. Fans from Asia can watch the latest episodes on Muse Asia’s YouTube Channel, iQIYI, and Bilibili.

Kanojo mo Kanojo Episode 12 Spoilers

In episode 11, after Nagisa flees from the room, Naoya is left alone with Rika, who is naked in the bathtub. She does not allow him to run away but is genuinely shocked when she learns that her kiss barely had any effect on Naoya. Realizing that her attempts to seduce him probably won’t work, Rika decides to have a long conversation with him. However, even that does not work out as Naoya runs away when her towel falls off, revealing her body. In his haste to get as far as possible from Rika, the protagonist accidentally ends up in the hot spring while Shino is taking a bath. While Naoya is embarrassed, Shino realizes that she won’t get a better chance to question him about his three-way love affair.

However, she does not realize that her attempt to find out the truth will go horribly wrong, and just when she is grabbing Naoya by the collar, her towel falls off. Unfortunately, Saki and Nagisa arrive at the hot spring at the wrong time and see Shino sitting on top of their boyfriend. While the former is furious, the latter uses the opportunity to take a photo so that they can later use it to blackmail Shino. Saki Saki punishes her boyfriend for creating all the ruckus and getting so close to their classmate in the hot spring. In episode 12, Shino may have a change of heart after her intimate encounter with Noaya, and she may wish to become his girlfriend while Rika constantly finds a way to get close to him.

