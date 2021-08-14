‘Girlfriend, Girlfriend’ or ‘Kanojo mo Kanojo’ is a harem ecchi anime that is based on the Japanese romantic manga series written and illustrated by Hiroyuki. The story revolves around Naoya Mukai, a teenager who finds himself in a spot when his classmate Nagisa confesses her feelings for him. Although he is interested in her, Naoya already has a girlfriend named Saki Saki. Unable to choose one, he decides to convince Saki of a three-way love affair with Nagisa. The trio then juggles school life and their unconventional relationship as more girls begin to show interest in Naoya. The anime first premiered on July 3, 2021, and here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Kanojo mo Kanojo Episode 8 Release Date

‘Kanojo mo Kanojo’ episode 8 titled ‘Obviously in Love’ is all set to release on August 21, 2021, in Japan. It will air on JNN (MBS, TBS, BS-TBS) and AT-X at different times. Tezuka Productions has developed the series with Satoshi Kuwahara helming the directorial team. The characters are designed by the Chief Animation Director Akiko Toyoda, while the music for the series is composed by Miki Sakurai and Tatsuhiko Saiki.

Mayumi Morita, Keiichirou Oochi, and Kazuhiko Inukai have worked together on the scripts. Necry Talkie sang the opening theme track “Fuzaketenaize,” and the ending theme song “Pinky Hook” is performed by Momo Asakura.

Where to Watch Kanojo mo Kanojo Season 1 Online?

You can watch ‘Kanojo mo Kanojo’ on Crunchyroll and VRV. Fans from Asia can stream romantic-comedy anime on Muse Asia’s YouTube Channel. The series is also accessible on iQIYI and Bilibili in the region.

Kanojo mo Kanojo Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 7, Despite their long-term relationship, Saki Saki and Naoya have surprisingly never been intimate with one another. Their platonic relation has started worrying Saki’s mother, who is still unaware of the three-way love affair. Frustrated by his stubbornness to not engage in amorous activities, Saki comes to realize that they will probably never have sex if things don’t change.

So she dresses up as a bunny to seduce her boyfriend. Although she manages to get her attention, just when the two are about to come very close, she instinctively punches him. The following day the costume makes Nagisa suspicious, but Naoya convinces her that there is nothing to worry about. However, she takes the confrontation in the wrong way and assumes that he has some costume fetish.

She later dresses as a maid, just like Saki Saki but fails to convince him to get physically intimate. When Naoya meets Rika, she can hardly hold herself from confessing her love for him but realizes that this is not the right time. In episode 8, Saki Saki will finally learn about Rika’s feelings for Naoya, and their relationship with their boyfriend will become even more complicated. Naoya may also start noticing her peculiar behavior near him.

