Based on the Japanese romantic manga series written and illustrated by Hiroyuki, ‘Girlfriend, Girlfriend’ or ‘Kanojo mo Kanojo’ is a harem ecchi anime. The series follows Naoya Mukai, an ordinary high schooler who agrees to date his classmate Nagisa when she confesses her feelings for him. However, he later finds himself in a spot as he already has a girlfriend named Saki Saki, and Naoya realizes that he does not have the courage to lie to her. Unable to say no to Nagisa, he successfully convinces Saki of the unconventional three-way love affair. The anime first premiered on July 3, 2021, and here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Kanojo mo Kanojo Episode 9 Release Date

‘Kanojo mo Kanojo’ episode 9 titled ‘The Tsun’s Dere Gets Outed’ is all set to premiere on August 28, 2021, in Japan. It will air on JNN (MBS, TBS, BS-TBS) and AT-X at various times. The harem anime is developed by Tezuka Productions, with Satoshi Kuwahara helming the directorial team. The Chief Animation Director Akiko Toyoda has designed the characters, and the music is composed by Miki Sakurai and Tatsuhiko Saiki. Mayumi Morita, Keiichirou Oochi, and Kazuhiko Inukai have overseen the scripts. The opening theme track, “Fuzaketenaize,” is performed by Necry Talkie, while the ending theme song “Pinky Hook” is sung by Momo Asakura.

Where to Watch Kanojo mo Kanojo Season 1 Online?

‘Kanojo mo Kanojo’ is accessible for streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV. In certain Asian countries, the harem anime is accessible on Muse Asia’s YouTube Channel. People from the region can also head to iQIYI and Bilibili to watch the latest episodes of the romantic-comedy series.

Kanojo mo Kanojo Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 8, Rika visits Naoya in his class, but while she tries to have a conversation with him, the insecure Saki-chan continues to interfere. Naoya believes that she is afraid of him three-timing; therefore, he decides to stick by her side all the time – even during the class. Saki even forces him to accompany her when she has to change clothes just to ensure that Rika cannot take advantage of her absence.

When they reach home, Nagisa confesses that she also wants to be embraced by someone just like Naoya hugged Saki-chan in class. Saki thinks that she deserves the attention of her boyfriend as well and asks Naoya to give her a hug. While they embrace each other, she stands at the door staring at them, which makes her excited, and Saki Saki begins to speculate that she may have an NTR fetish. Later, when Naoya tells his girlfriends that he suspects Rika of having feelings for him, both of them decide to lie and manipulate him in order to avoid the possibility of him three-timing them.

They argue that she is acting strange around him only because Rika is in heat. The following day, when she comes to meet Naoya in class, he apologizes to her for getting the wrong idea that she has a crush on him. When all the students start staring at her, Rika grabs his hand and runs away to have a private conversation. In episode 9, Rika will probably express her feelings for Naoya. Nagisa and Saki Saki will feel insecure and may come up with ideas to ensure that their boyfriend does not end up falling in love with her as well.

Read More: Best Harem Anime