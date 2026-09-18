Kathy Aldredge: Where is Brian Winchester’s Ex-Wife Now?

In 2000, Kathy Aldredge, who was then known as Kathy Winchester, was in a happy marriage. She had a seemingly adoring husband in Brian Winchester, and together they were raising their young son. When news of Mike Williams’ death reached them, Kathy was deeply stressed. She had known Mike and his wife, Denise Williams, since high school, making his death a very personal loss for her. Years after her divorce, Kathy began helping police with the ongoing investigation. The episode titled ‘Cold-Blooded Killer’ of CBS’ ’48 Hours’ gives an idea of the role she played and how she was impacted by a crime that remained unsolved for so long.

Kathy Aldredge Found Out About Her Then-Husband’s Affair After Mike Williams’ Death

Kathy Aldredge was a student at North Florida Christian School in Tallahassee, Florida. This is where she met Brian Winchester and started dating him during her junior year of high school. She was also friends with Mike Williams and his girlfriend, Denise. Kathy was even on the same cheerleading team as Denise and said that although they were not best friends, they were close. In February 1994, Kathy and Brian tied the knot, and a little while later, Denise and Mike did too. She said that because the two boys were close and often went on hunting trips together, she ended up spending a lot of time with Denise.

In February 1999, Kathy welcomed her son, Stafford, into her home. The new chapter of parenthood was filled with surprises, but she was keen to start it. On the evening of December 15, 2000, the young parents decided to get a babysitter and went to Floyd’s Music Store to see the band Vast. After returning home from the concert, Kathy immediately fell asleep. Brian later confessed that it was early the next morning when he left the house and shot his friend, Mike Williams. He said that when he returned home, Kathy was still in bed, so he slid back in and lied to her that he had woken up late. Denise called her around noon and told her that Mike was missing.

The years that followed were not particularly easy for Kathy. She soon found out that Brian had been having an affair with Denise, which had begun years before Mike’s death. In September 2001, Kathy separated from him, and their divorce was finalized in 2003. Soon after, she was shocked to hear that her ex-husband had married Denise in 2005. Brian later confessed that he had been having an extramarital affair with Denise since 1997. Kathy also reconnected with Mike’s mother, Cheryl Williams. She has said that the investigation became the common thread between them. They would often discuss the case, and Kathy said she wanted to see justice for her friends as well.

Kathy Aldredge is Working to Bring More Attention to the Case Today

In 2018, Kathy Aldredge started actively helping with the investigation. She said that a week after Brian Winchester’s arrest in 2016 on kidnapping charges, Denise Williams called her. Kathy said that her former friend allegedly asked her to send a message to Brian saying that she was not talking. Kathy also agreed to wear a wire during a phone conversation with Denise. In one call, Kathy pretended that Brian had told her they had planned Mike’s killing together and tried to get Denise to provide more information. According to court testimony and the prosecution’s arguments, Denise did not refute the allegations on the recorded call, but instead asked Kathy for more details about what Brian had said.

In December 2018, during Denise’s trial, Kathy took the stand for the prosecution. She gave a detailed timeline of her relationship with Brian, which intersected with the timeline involving the accused. She also spoke about how her husband’s affair had been a heartbreaking betrayal for her. In 2025, Kathy participated in ‘Mr. and Mrs. Murder’ and spoke about the case publicly for the first time. She said she wanted to make sure the story reached more people because she believed more information could come to light. She has also been critical of how the case was handled and raised questions about apparent delays in the investigation. In August 2025, she discussed her continued quest for justice on the ‘Reality Life with Kate Casey’ podcast. Kathy has otherwise maintained a private profile, but her advocacy for the case remains important.

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