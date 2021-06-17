The Icelandic sci-fi mystery series ‘Katla’ creates a compelling world in the shadow of an active volcano and explores the otherworldly phenomenon that it precipitates. As the residents of the small, abandoned, and ash-covered town of Vik grapple with the reappearance of mysterious humanoids claiming to be their loved ones, they uncover multiple layers, both literally and figuratively, that their town sits on. The stark Icelandic setting of the show makes it all the more intriguing, and it is no surprise that audiences the world over have become absorbed in its world.

Touted as the first full series produced in Iceland for Netflix, and with world-famous Icelandic filmmaker Baltasar Kormákur at its helm, the show has received significant attention and has not disappointed. With the story of the town of Vik and its mysterious subglacial secrets just starting to get uncovered in season 1, there seems to be a lot more left in the story that fans are impatient to get to. Let’s take a look at everything we know about ‘Katla’ season 2.

Katla Season 2 Release Date

‘Katla’ season 1 premiered globally on Netflix on June 17, 2021. All 8 episodes of the season, each with a run time of approximately 45 minutes, were released simultaneously on the streaming service.

As far as season 2 is concerned, there have been no official announcements as to whether it has been greenlit. However, there are multiple reasons to be hopeful for another season, not the least of which is that the show’s world-famous co-creator and co-director Baltasar Kormákur has been working on the project for several years. It is therefore easy to imagine that the show has a substantial story arc that will likely encompass multiple seasons. The depth of the world created and the plot of season 1 further hints at the fact that the story still has a long way to go.

The show, in terms of story arc and pacing, feels comparable to Netflix’s hugely popular fantasy series ‘Stranger Things,’ which is currently in its 4th season. Also, the fact that ‘Katla’ is touted as Netflix’s first full series by an Icelandic production team makes us believe that the platform hopes to run it for a few seasons at least. If the show is greenlit for a follow-up season soon, we can expect to see ‘Katla’ season 2 sometime in early 2022.

Katla Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

The show is lead by Grima (Guðrún Ýr Eyfjörð), whose father Thor (Ingvar Sigurdsson) supposedly had an affair with Gunhild (Aliette Opheim). Grima’s sister Asa (Íris Tanja Flygenring) comes back covered in volcanic ash, as does Darri (Björn Thors) and Rakel’s (Birgitta Birgisdóttir) son Mikael (Hlynur Harðarson). The town policeman Gisli (Þorsteinn Bachmann) also faces a conundrum when a younger version of his wife Magnea (Sólveig Arnarsdóttir) appears. We also see young Grima (Agata Árnadóttir Coadou) and young Asa (Kolfinna Orradóttir) multiple times in flashbacks.

The supporting characters of the show include Einar (Haraldur Stefansson), Kjartan (Baltasar Breki Samper), Vigdis (Helga Braga Jónsdóttir), Eyja (Aldís Amah Hamilton), Leifur (Björn Ingi Hilmarsson), Bergrun (Guðrún Gísladóttir), Brynja (Jóhanna Friðrika Sæmundsdóttir), Álfheiður Grimsdottir (Kristín Þóra Haraldsdóttir), and Bjorn (Valter Skarsgård). If the show is renewed, we can expect to see most of the actors portraying these characters again. Considering the show centers on the dead coming back, we cannot discount the actors portraying deceased characters like Asa and Mikael from coming back. New actors will also most likely be added to the cast in the potentially upcoming season.

Katla Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

‘Katla’ season 1 ends with many of the humanoids that appear as a result of the meteor, dying. Mikael is drowned by Darri and Rakel, while Asa and Grima’s doppelganger commit suicide. We also see Bjorn beginning to live with Thor, and the town policeman Gisli left alone when his dying wife drives away with her younger self into a volcanic ash cloud. In the closing scenes, we see a large number of shadowy, ash-covered figures descending onto the town from the glacier.

In the potential season 2, we can expect to see the small town of Vik rocked by the arrival of many more humanoids who are perfect copies of loved ones that the town’s residents most dearly miss. The complex and myriad ways in which the characters deal with the sudden reversal of death will continue to be explored, as will the mystery of the subterranean meteor that is responsible for the strange phenomenon. Thor’s conspicuous raven with a white feather, which is shown multiple times during season 1 but is left unexplained will also most likely be detailed in the upcoming season.

Read More: Netflix’s Katla Ending, Explained