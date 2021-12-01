Kayko And Kokosh Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Kayko And Kokosh’ (Kajko i Kokosz) is a Polish animated series on Netflix, eponymous to a popular comic book series by Janusz Christa. Written by Maciej Kur and Rafał Skarżycki, it revolves around the adventures of Kayko and Kokosh, two Slavic warriors who protect their lord Mirmil’s castle and its residents from all dangers, specifically the band of robbers lead by the Bloody Hegemon. The two best friends had stolen the precious egg possessed by him, and he is out for revenge.

All the episodes depict various escapades of the duo, and the different traps and tricks of Hegemon they have to face. The first season of ‘Kayko and Kokosh’ was released on February 28, 2021, on Netflix Poland, while the first two seasons of the series began streaming internationally on December 1, 2021. Much loved by the audience, especially young children, fans have been eagerly awaiting the details of Season 3 of ‘Kayko and Kokosh’. Here’s everything we know so far.

Kayko and Kokosh Season 3: Release Date

Season 1 and 2 of ‘Kayko and Kokosh’ had five and nine episodes respectively, of 14-16 minutes duration each. The first season initially came out first in Poland and was released along with the second season after a gap in other countries, due to the delay in dubbing because of the global pandemic. Work on the series had begun in mid-2018 itself, and the production for the pilot episode commenced at the end of May 2019.

A total of 26 episodes have been created for the entire series. The makers decided to divide them and release them in the form of different seasons, the first two being in 2021. Due to Covid restrictions still going on, they plan on releasing the third installment in 2022, post an official renewal announcement by Netflix. Based on all these reasons, fans can most likely expect Season 3 of ‘Kayko and Kokosh’ to release sometime in Q1 of 2022.

The Voice Cast of Kayko And Kokosh Season 3

Artur Pontek and Michal Piela shall again lend their voices to Kayko and Kokosh respectively. Grzegorz Pawlak shall also return to voice the notorious Hegemon, as well as Jaroslaw Boberek as castellan Mirmil. Pontek is a renowned Polish actor with a series of Polish films to his credit, and he has also dubbed the Polish versions of ‘High School Musical’ and ‘Power Rangers: Jungle Fury’.

Other voice cast expected to return for Season 3 of ‘Kayko And Kokosh’ are Agata Kulesza (Jaga), Jan Aleksandrowicz-Krasko (Łamignat), Anna Apostolakis (Lubawa), Jacek Kopczyński (Corporal), Abelard Giza (Oferma), Krzysztof Zalewski (Wit), Mateusz Łasowski (Siłacz), Eryk Lubos (Rodrus), and Maciej Kosmal (Miluś).

The Plot of Kayko And Kokosh Season 3

The first two seasons of ‘Kayko and Kokosh’ have focused on the comic exploits of the gallant pair of knights, the common theme being friendship. Some of their adventures include stealing Hegemon’s egg, finding the castellan’s missing golden mug, protecting the village from the Knaveknights’ attack, and saving their beloved dragon Milius from being taken away.

Season 3 shall continue the glorious tales of these two knights and their adorable pet Milius, and also decide the fate of Hegemon- whether he can finally conquer the village or be defeated once again by Kayko and Kokosh.

