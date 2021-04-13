Created by famed screenwriter and novelist Matthew Hall and powered by Vox Pictures, ‘Keeping Faith’ is a legal thriller TV series that plunges the audience into the heart of rural Wales to solve a puzzling mystery of a disappearance. The series follows the eponymous character of Faith Howells, a legal practitioner at a small familial law firm, whose life takes an unexpected turn when her husband Evan reportedly disappears after the birth of their third child. After its initial release in November 2017, the show went on to produce three seasons so far, amidst considerable applause and fanfare.

Although characteristically sloppy and soapy, the show was met with a favorable reception from critics as well, who praised the poignant cinematography and the stellar cast who bring the drama to life. Eve Myles even bagged a BAFTA for her acting in the titular role of Faith Howells. Although the ending of series 3 is seemingly conclusive, fans are eagerly waiting to see whether the story will continue in the next season. If you are one of them, we are sorry to divulge to you that the show has officially come to an end.

Keeping Faith Season 4 Release Date

‘Keeping Faith’ Season 3 originally premiered on November 1, 2020, on Welsh distribution network S4C. In the US, the third season released on April 12, 2021, on Acorn TV. The season in question packs six episodes with an average runtime of 57 minutes per episode.

Now we shall get into details regarding the closure of the show barring a fourth season. We are sorry to disappoint you, as the third season reportedly marks the end of the course of the thriller drama. Creator Matthew Hall said in a press conference that he does not intend to revive the show for a fourth season. Lead actor Eve Myles also attested in an interview in November 2020, that the show has run its course and will not be returning in the future. Earlier in August 2020, she shared the saddening news with the show’s followers in a terse tweet.

With a heavy heart I say goodbye Faith…..Thank you🙏🏻💛 pic.twitter.com/jTUpPz3ITK — Eve Myles (@TeamEveMyles) August 30, 2020

After the first season’s immense response, there was a gradual downfall in the viewers’ ratings, and the third season opened to a mixed reception from critics and fans. Keeping in mind all the aforementioned aspects, we can reaffirm that ‘Keeping Faith’ season 4 is officially concluded.

