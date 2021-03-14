The Kardashians have become one of the most famous names in the entertainment industry, and ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians‘ at this point has settled in everybody’s hearts. The drama and everyday ordeals surrounding Kim, Kylie, Kendall, Khloé, and Kourtney have been routinely devoured over 19 seasons of its relentless run. The previous part introduced the show in a new light because of the virus. Before we move ahead and discuss the new season, fans must be aware that the series is reaching its end with season 20. Now, let’s get into the details of ‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians’ season 20 episode 1!

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 20 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians’ season 20 episode 1 is slated to release on March 18, 2021, at 8 pm ET on E!. After that, new episodes are expected to drop in a weekly schedule.

Where to Watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 20 Episode 1 Online?

If you’re a huge fan of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ and want to watch the show, you can do that on the E! Entertainment’s official website or the E! app. Nowadays, a substantial portion of the crowd has resorted to watching shows online. If you’re one of them, you can live stream the series on SlingTV, DirecTV, Youtube TV, and Fubo TV. Others can purchase or rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV. The show is also available on Hulu and Peacock in case you want to catch up on the previous episodes.

Keeping Up with The Kardashians Season 20 Episode 1 Spoilers

As the Kardashians possibly take their last collective journey together on TV, there is a high chance we might see them get candid about the personal issues and drama they have been facing. This means that season 20 will have a lot of material to cover, including Kim and Kanye’s recent divorce. Because of his deteriorating mental health, the artist could not save his marriage with Kim, who seems to have currently made peace with it. The first episode might showcase at least the early stages of their separation, and we can expect Kim to be vocal about it.

Likewise, they’ve already filmed Kim openly narrating her marriage problems, although fans won’t get to witness the complete story until later in 2021. Meanwhile, fans are speculating that Khloe might be pregnant. Although she previously dismissed all rumors, Khloé and Tristan will be sitting down for a chat and thinking about expanding their family. Khloé will be telling Tristan that she wants another baby. Moving on, Kylie and Travis also underwent a break up which might gain focus in the episode. On the other hand, Kourtney has been dating Travis Baker, and it’s been a few months since their relationship took flight. Fans can certainly expect to be let into their love life this season. You can check out its first look below!

