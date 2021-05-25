In the previous episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ (season 20 episode 9), Kim and Kourtney get into a fight. Then, Khloe shows off her new house in front of her friends. Scott and Kim are concerned about the kids watching the show because of how young and stupid the adults in the house used to be. They’re naturally worried about leaving the wrong impression. To know more about the latest episode, you can read the recap section. As we proceed, let us check out the details for the upcoming ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ season 20 episode 10!

‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ season 20 episode 10 is scheduled to release on May 27, 2021, at 8 pm ET on E!. Every episode is approximately 44 minutes long.

‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ season 20 episode 10 is titled ‘Birthdays and Bad News.’ The next episode might follow someone’s birthday in the Kardashian clan. But the day might come bearing bad news as per what the title suggests. Kim and Kanye’s marriage might go through an unavoidable roadblock, or the bad news could even be related to something else. It is difficult to tell until the next part airs!

In the latest episode, titled ‘Keeping Up With the Kids,’ Khloe invites her friends to her new house next to a lot Kris purchased. Kim and Scott discuss the possibility of their kids wanting to watch the show. However, Kim wants to wait before letting North see it, while Scott doesn’t know how to explain his past mistakes if his daughter ever watches it. After selling her previous house, Khloe returns to join Kim and Scott. They discuss all the places they have lived in.

Meanwhile, Kourtney gets into a fight with Kim’s nanny, who spoke harshly to her. Even if her behavior is unacceptable, Kim insists on letting her stay. Things tense up within seconds, and one harsh remark later, Kourtney storms out crying. Kim apologies to her and initiates an empathetic discussion about how they always fight.

Khloe checks out her boyfriend’s home, which shockingly has all of her favorite drinks stashed in the fridge. Later, she teams up with Kourtney to create a “negativity” jar. Anyone in the family projecting negativity needs to dump money in it. The least negative member gets to take all the cash. Tristan confides in Kim about his efforts to impress Khloe. The end of the episode features Kim, Kourtney, and Scott letting the kids in on old family videos. Scott reminisces over simpler times that they spent together as a family.

