In the latest installment of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ (season 20 episode 10), the Kardashians are planning an exquisite week to celebrate multiple milestone birthdays in the clan. Kim fails in her baby bar exam, which makes her question if she wants to keep going on. Kourtney buys Hermes china for Kendall, but the birthday girl seems displeased. For a detailed summary of the latest episode, you can go through our recap laid out at the bottom. As we move on to the penultimate episode of this season, here’s what we can expect from ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ season 20 episode 11!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 20 Episode 11 Release Date

‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ season 20 episode 11 is scheduled to premiere on June 3, 2021, at 8 pm ET on E!. Every episode is around 44 minutes long. This is the penultimate episode before the iconic series comes to an end with the finale the week after.

Where to Watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 20 Episode 11 Online?

If you’re eager to watch the next episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ (season 20 episode 11), you can go to E! Entertainment’s official website or the E! app at the timeslot mentioned above. Fans also live-stream the show on platforms such as SlingTV, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV, where you check for the availability of older episodes as well. In addition, you can purchase or rent the episodes of the show on VOD services like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV. It is also possible to stream the previous seasons on Hulu and Peacock, provided you are actively subscribed.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 20 Episode 11 Spoilers

‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ season 20 episode 11 is titled ‘The End Part 1.’ As the show is nearing its end, we have two more episodes before bidding farewell to the Kardashians. We’re curious to know how they choose to end their personal narratives and take a leave from us heartbroken fans. Moreover, we might learn the outcome of Kim’s baby bar and also witness her failing marriage with Kanye.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 20 Episode 10 Recap

In the latest episode, titled ‘Birthdays and Bad News,’ Kim entertains the idea of a vacation getaway to celebrate multiple birthdays in the family. But she is also getting over her failure in the baby bar exam, which has weakened her hold over life. Her sisters tell her that they’re proud no matter what. Kim and Khloe move on to the birthday preparations as they try to veer Kris out of her closet, filled with 65 new looks tailored by Kim for her mother’s 65th birthday. Kourtney presents a series of Hermes china for Kendall’s birthday, but she learns that the birthday girl has secretly returned all of them.

For Kim’s birthday, Kanye prepares a hologram video of her father telling her she’d make a great lawyer. This motivates Kim to give the exam another try. But she contracts the coronavirus along with Saint, which momentarily puts a stop to production. Nevertheless, Kim is still adamant about studying for the bar, which includes twelve hours of preparation each day. After days of relentless studying, her attorney advises her to catch a break. Later, Kourtney confronts Kendall about her gift collection, and surprisingly, she reveals that she has kept all of it. One day before the exam, Kim tries to study despite the kids crying. She sits through the exam another time and feels happier after her second attempt.

Read More: Where is Keeping Up with the Kardashians Filmed?