In the latest episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ (season 20 episode 11), Kris pulls the family together for one last trip before the show ends. During their weekend getaway in a peaceful retreat, Kourtney confronts her feelings about Scott at her sisters’ insistence. Kim fights through a massive tide of pain and tears caused by her strained marriage with the legendary rap artist Kanye West. For a comprehensive summary of the previous part, you could read the recap. To know what the season finale has in store, you can check out the details we have about ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ season 20 episode 12!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 20 Episode 12 Release Date

‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ season 20 episode 12 is scheduled to premiere on June 10, 2021, at 8 pm ET on E!. To watch the upcoming series finale, you can tune in next Thursday.

Where to Watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 20 Episode 12 Online?

To watch the next episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ (season 20 episode 12), you can go to E! Entertainment’s official website or the E! app at the aforementioned date and time. You can also live-stream the upcoming episode on SlingTV, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV. In addition, you can buy/rent the episodes of the show on VOD services such as Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV. Active subscribers of Hulu and Peacock can access the previous seasons on these streamers.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 20 Episode 12 Spoilers

‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ season 20 episode 12 is titled ‘The End Part 2.’ We are sadly approaching the end of an era as the show will air its series finale, which might let us into Kim’s ongoing struggle to keep her marriage afloat. She will break it off with Kanye as a result of all the days she has spent fighting internal battles and shedding tears. Kourtney might reach a decision after navigating through her feelings and judgments about Scott.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 20 Episode 11 Recap

In the latest episode, titled ‘The End Part 1,’ Kris hypes up the gang to tag along for a weekend getaway commemorating the end of the show. Kourtney suggests they should go to Lake Tahoe and rest in the calm recesses of nature. It’s been ages since the kids visited the place, so it overall seems like a good idea. After they reach their destination, Kim and Khloe sit Kourtney down to discuss her shaky love life. They want to know why she is reluctant to be with Scott. Things on the surface seem fine, but Kourtney is aware of Scott’s shortcomings as a partner. She further mentions that he blames her for not accepting him romantically, but no one is willing to listen to her side of the story.

This immediately silences Kim, who initially asked her for an ultimatum. Elsewhere, things heat up even further when Kim begins to lose her composure over a platter of cookies lying on the table. She is mad about gaining fifteen pounds as a result of persistent hogging, which seems like a petty thing to whine about. But Khloe clarifies that her sister is going through a rough patch in her marriage. Even though she barely shows it on camera, she is deeply frustrated about giving too much of herself to Kanye, who drops all of his burden upon Kim. In tears, she confesses that she is tired of being the only one holding their marriage together.

