In the latest episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ (season 20 episode 12), Kris is in the mood to prepare something memorable for the ending of the show. Kourtney is pissed at her sisters for siding with Scott, but Kim owns up to her mistake of not considering her feelings about this matter. To get up to speed with the latest developments, you can read the recap section. You can now check out the details for ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ season 20 episode 13!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 20 Episode 13 Release Date

‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ season 20 episode 13 is slated to release on June 17, 2021, at 8 pm ET on E!.

Where to Watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 20 Episode 13 Online?

To watch ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ season 20 episode 13 as soon as it releases, you can go to E! Entertainment’s official website or the E! app at the aforementioned timeslot. You can also live-stream the new episode on platforms like SlingTV, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV. In addition, it is possible to buy/rent the episodes of the show on VOD services such as Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV. Active subscribers of Hulu and Peacock can watch the previous seasons on these platforms.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 20 Episode 13 Spoilers

‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ season 20 episode 12 is titled ‘The Final Curtain Part 1.’ The Kardashians have already started to set their future plans in motion. Khloe is moving to Boston, which might gain focus in the next episode. Kim might finally go through her worst possible phase in the history of the show: her divorce from Kanye West. Meanwhile, Scott and Kourtney will learn to acknowledge the bond that they share beyond the problems they have had as a couple in the past.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 20 Episode 12 Recap

In the latest episode, titled ‘The End Part 2,’ Kourtney finally admits that she is done with Scott. There is no scope for the pair to be dating again. She is further mad at her family for siding and sympathizing with him. Kim understands her sentiments because of her own problems with Kanye. Meanwhile, Kris plans to host a special edition of charades, hoping to end the series at a high point. Kylie and Kendall get Christmas presents for each other.

Khloe and Tristan are thinking about moving to Boston together because he wants to start a new life with her. Khloe is weighing out the pros and cons of taking such a huge step, but she is confident about her ability to pick herself up this time in case anything goes wrong. She finally agrees. Kim is deeply disturbed at how her marriage has turned out. She finds herself incapable of matching up to Kanye’s high expectations, which breaks her heart. Elsewhere, Scott is still hoping to get back with Kourtney, but after a lengthy discussion, he understands that it is unfair to pile on his former lover, especially when they have a kid to parent.

The family spends its last moments with the crew, their constant support since the last fifteen years of filming. Even if this is heartbreaking, what’s sadder is the fact that Kim failed her bar exam again. Despite her personal struggles, she had studied hard for the test. In the end, she proposes the idea of burying a time capsule containing precious items from everyone.

