In the latest episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians,’ the cast provides answers to questions lurking in our heads for ages as Andy Cohen takes the stage. To our surprise, the Kardashians seem quite comfortable talking about their lives and the matters that previously affected their reputation. For a quick summary, you can check out the recap section. You can now take a look at the particulars for ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ season 20 episode 14!

‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ season 20 episode 14 is scheduled to release on June 20, 2021, at 9 pm ET on E!. The show will air its series finale this Sunday.

To watch ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ season 20 episode 14, you can visit E! Entertainment’s official website or the E! app at the aforementioned timeslot. Live-streaming options are also available on platforms like SlingTV, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV. In addition, you can buy/rent the episodes of the show on VOD services such as Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV. Active subscribers of Hulu and Peacock can access the previous seasons on these streamers.

‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ season 20 episode 14 is titled ‘The Final Curtain Part 2.’ In the final episode of the show, we will see another tell-all session where the Kardashians open up about their personal lives. Hosted By Andy Cohen, the ladies will reminisce the most scandalous moments in the show and engage in one last question-answer session for us fans!

In the latest episode, titled ‘The Final Curtain Part 1,’ the Kardashians participate in an exclusive tell-all with Andy Cohen to let fans in on whatever they have to share. Andy asks them the reason why they decided to pull the plug on the show, at which they mention that their contract got over. He also wants to know if Kim’s sex tape is the reason why they became famous, to which she says yes. But she also adds that they’ve worked hard to become successful, which a lot of people fail to consider.

Kylie opens up about her business that stemmed out of persistent insecurity about her lips. On being asked about her previous relationships, she reveals that she is on good terms with Tyga and Travis too. Her pregnancy with the latter was the hardest phase of her life, owing to the constant media buzz and the intrusive ways of the paparazzi. Kim’s turning point happens to be her marriage with Kris Humphries that dissolved within 72 days. In a fit of rage, Kris declared that she would be forgotten in a year post-divorce. But the joke is on him since no one really remembers him now.

However, she regretted having treated him this way and was open to making amends. Yet, he refused even to acknowledge her and instead tried to annul the marriage. Kourtney is the next person to be discussed. She became extremely secretive after her breakup with Scott, which troubled Khloe. Even her mother Kris went through ups and downs in her love life. We’ve seen her journey from a 24-year marriage to a serious relationship with Corey.

