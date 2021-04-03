In the latest episode of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians,’ the family gears up for a physical challenge. It stems from the debate of whether the Kardashians are more athletic or the Jenners. Kourtney is also writing a paper on celibacy and is trying out practical methods to understand its concept. The rest of the episode is described in the recap at the end. For those of you who have already watched it, you can take a look at ‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians’ season 20, episode 4!

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 20 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians’ season 20 episode 4 is scheduled to release on April 8, 2021, at 8 pm ET on E!. New episodes drop every Thursday.

Where to Watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 20 Episode 4 Online?

‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ season 20 episode 4 can be watched on E! Entertainment’s official website or the E! app at the time it releases. The series is also available on live TV platforms like SlingTV, DirecTV, Youtube TV, and Fubo TV. In case you require more options, you can purchase or rent the episodes on VOD services like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV. You can even access the previous seasons on Hulu and Peacock in case you want to re-watch the show or catch up.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 20 Episode 4 Spoilers

In ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ season 20, episode 4 called ‘New Friends and the Bunker,’ we might see the family bring in new people in the house. Meanwhile, Khloe and Kim are sure that Scott and Kourtney are together. According to the pair, they are not. It will be interesting to see how they wiggle their way out of this. Kris and Corey, on the other hand, are abstaining from sexual activities for a while. But will they make it? Kourtney will try her best to make sure they do.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 20 Episode 3 Recap

In the latest episode of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians,’ called ‘Winners Take All,’ the family gather at the Malibu house. We see Scott and Kourtney spending time without the kids. Although Kourtney normally cannot afford the liberty of having alone time, she seems pleased to have found the chance. Meanwhile, Corey and Kris give their two cents on Kourtney’s article about celibacy. Kourtney even wants to try and refrain from sex for two weeks. All of them give it a shot. Corey is already struggling at it.

Kim speculates that Kourtney and Scott might secretly be hooking up. She then decides to set them up and asks Khloe and Kendall for help. Later, Kourtney invites a coach who would help Kris and Corey focus more through Tai Chi. Kim suggests that they should have a “Kardashians vs. Jenners” obstacle competition. They thereafter start to prepare for the same. Kim’s trainer shows up, but she has a cyst behind her knee, limiting her movement. Kylie and Kendall are up for the same without Kim’s knowledge.

The day of the event arrives, but Kylie does not show up because of a sinus infection. Kim also backs out. Kendall ends up scoring the best time and wins the challenge. Kourtney doubts whether Kris and Corey have maintained their end of the deal. Scott and Kourtney are dragged to a romantic date set up by Kim and Khloe. Scott says that the family is overstepping their boundaries. Kim and Khloe are under the impression that they hooked up, but they say they have not.

