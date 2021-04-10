In the fourth episode of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ season 20, we are introduced to one of Kourtney’s closest friends, who is a famous social media influencer. Kim is on the lookout for nice bunkers for the cause of survival during the lockdown. If you missed the episode, you can read the recap at the end. First, you should check out the details for the upcoming episode, ‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians’ season 20 episode 5!

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 20 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians’ season 20 episode 5 is scheduled to release on April 15, 2021, at 8 pm ET on E!. The show airs new episodes every Thursday.

Where to Watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 20 Episode 5 Online?

If you want to watch the upcoming episode of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ season 20, you can head to the E! Entertainment’s official website or the E! app. You also have the option to live-stream the series on SlingTV, DirecTV, Youtube TV, and Fubo TV. In case you want more options, you can purchase or rent the episodes on VOD platforms like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV. The previous seasons are also available on Hulu and Peacock if you ever feel like re-watching them.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 20 Episode 5 Spoilers

For ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ season 20 episode 5, titled ‘Great Ex-pectations,’ we have our bets placed upon the episode bringing back one of the exes or just focusing upon Scott and Kourtney’s dynamic. There had been rumors about them hooking up, but neither of them ever confirmed the news. Yet there might be something cooking between them. Or the title of the episode might be directed at any of the other couples or ex-couples – Khloe and Tristan; Kylie and Travis; Kris and Corey; Kim and Kanye. Let’s just hope it’s good news.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 20 Episode 4 Recap

The latest episode, called ‘New Friends and the Bunker,’ kicks off with Kourtney meeting up with Addison Rae, a world-famous TikTok personality, as she welcomes her in the house. Both of them have previously done a workout video together, and Kourtney is thrilled at the chance of spending more time with her. Khloe seems a bit skeptical about their dynamic as she closely examines the pair and calls it “interesting.”

On the other hand, Kim has been trying to process how the year 2020 has worked out for her, and she resorts to looking up survival shelters on the internet. Khloe then tags along in her pursuit of the most comfortable and charming bunker that they can find. It turns out to be a compact structure aesthetically designed to give it a glamorous look. They decide to stay there for a while.

Khloe then invites Addison to lunch because she thinks Kourtney is in a good mood whenever Addison is around. But Kourtney feels that her privacy is being intruded upon. Still, Khloe does not seem to give up. Kim also chips in, saying that she wants to check out her vibe and figure out the kind of person she is. Meanwhile, Kendall and Fai’s dogs accidentally lock themselves inside a room. Kendall climbs on the window to rescue them.

