In the fifth episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ season 20, Kris Jenner gets a call from Sophia, asking her for a favor. Kourtney faces problems at work due to the unprofessional behavior exhibited by her employees. More information about the episode is contained in the recap that you can read at the end. But before you do that, you can check out the details for the upcoming episode, ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ season 20, episode 6!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 20 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ season 20 episode 6 is slated to release on April 22, 2021, at 8 pm ET on E!. The show airs new episodes every Thursday.

Where to Watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 20 Episode 6 Online?

If you want to watch ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ season 20 episode 6, you can go to the E! Entertainment’s official website or the E! app. You can also live-stream the series on SlingTV, DirecTV, Youtube TV, and Fubo TV. In case you want more cable-free options, you can purchase or rent the episodes on VOD platforms like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV. The previous seasons can also be accessed on Hulu and Peacock if you ever feel like re-watching them.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 20 Episode 6 Spoilers

‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ season 20 episode 6 is titled ‘Summer of Love.’ The episode will most probably feature all the couples as they celebrate love. Speaking of which, Khloe and Tristan are at a stable phase in their relationship even after the minor Instagram slip-up that almost jeopardized their bond. We are yet to know what happens with Kourtney and Scott after the recent declaration of Scott’s “love” for his ex and the mother of his children.

The two have still not revealed the status of their love life, and the last thing we want is for them to have a fight or argument, considering the pressure mounting on them from all sides. We might also receive an update about Kim and Kanye in the sixth episode of the final season of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians.’

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 20 Episode 5 Recap

In the latest episode, called ‘Great Ex-pectations,’ Kris needs help from Kourtney and Kim over a personal matter. She gets a call from Caitlyn’s friend Sophia who is concerned about her career. Caitlyn wants Kris to manage her, and Kris is confused about whether she should go for it. Khloe, Scott, and Kim discuss it later. Scott seeks clarity on how Sophia and Caitlyn are related to the family at the moment. Kim admits that she talks to her every once in a while, unlike Khloe, who barely does.

Meanwhile, Kourtney is pissed off with her co-workers because of the unnecessary drama they bring to the table. They are also seemingly ignoring her efforts to gather them up for a work-related meeting. This unprofessional behavior on their end is stressing her out. She ultimately decides to let her assistant do all the heavy lifting and maintain a distance from them. Khloe and Tristan are looking for aliens as they sprawl on the chairs outside, looking for any signs. They spot a small object moving in the sky at a distance which freaks them out.

