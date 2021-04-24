In the sixth episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ season 20, Khloe reconnects with a long-lost friend named Shorty. Meanwhile, Scott and Kourtney navigate the dynamics of their relationship with each other, but they still have a long way to go. With so much happening, you must want to keep track of the series. If so, you can read more in the recap section. But for now, here are the particulars for the upcoming episode, ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ season 20 episode 7!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 20 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ season 20 episode 7 is slated to release on May 6, 2021, at 8 pm ET on E!. Every episode is around 44 minutes long.

Where to Watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 20 Episode 7 Online?

If you want to catch the show as it airs, you can watch ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ season 20 episode 7 on E! Entertainment’s official website or the E! app at the timeslot mentioned above. You can alternatively live-stream the series on SlingTV, DirecTV, Youtube TV, and Fubo TV. You can also purchase or rent the episodes on VOD platforms like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV. The previous seasons can additionally be accessed on Hulu and Peacock if you ever feel like re-watching them or catching up.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 20 Episode 7 Spoilers

‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ season 20 episode 7 is titled ‘The End of An Era.’ The episode might be an emotionally heavy one going by the name of the title. The Kardashians will discuss and make the tough decision of ending the show with season 20, after documenting their lives on-screen for so many years. Speaking of which, there are many issues that still need to be addressed, including Kim and Kanye’s divorce. While we know there are going to be some tears, let’s just hope that the next episode is not heartbreaking for our girls!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 20 Episode 6 Recap

In the latest episode, called ‘Summer of Love,’ the Kardashians hang at the Malibu home, where they also hire a lifeguard for the summer. Kris and Khloe decide to look for Khloe’s old friend called Shorty. Kim is brainstorming over her new campaign, Skims. She considers using TikTok with social media sensation Addison Rae’s help. She then tries to nail a choreography. Scott is jealous of Trevor, the lifeguard who gets to be near Kourtney. He reveals that he gets jealous when Kourtney flirts with someone.

Khloe’s friend Shorty comes over and tells them about his plans to get off the streets, at which they decide to support him. At dinner, Kim and Khloe discuss Kourtney and Scott’s relationship. They feel that the couple should consider getting married. Kourtney thinks that Scott has a lot to work upon and is not ready just yet. After he leaves, she addresses her anxiety over getting back with Scott.

Kim discards her plan of dancing and asks Addison to help her devise another strategy. Scott and Kourtney have a serious conversation about each other. Scott wants to be with her, but Kourtney still has her doubts. Kim welcomes Paris Hilton to her Skims campaign for a photoshoot. Later, Shorty shows up and is elated to be receiving an apartment as a gift from the Kardashians.

Read More: Where is Keeping Up with the Kardashians Filmed?