In the previous episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ (season 20 episode 7), the Kardashians stop the filming of the series, which means that the show is nearing its inevitable demise. After constantly being under the scrutiny and watch of the audiences for twenty long years, saying goodbye has become as hard as going through a breakup. And it seems as such, especially for Kris and Kim, whose tears define most parts of the previous episode. If you want in on the latest gossip about the show, the recap for episode 7 is laid out at the bottom. Now, without further ado, let us check out the details for the upcoming episode, ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ season 20 episode 8!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 20 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ season 20 episode 8 is scheduled to release on May 13, 2021, at 8 pm ET on E!. Every episode is around 44 minutes long.

Where to Watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 20 Episode 8 Online?

You can watch the next episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ season 20 on E! Entertainment’s official website or the E! app at the timeslot mentioned above. There are more live-streaming options available on platforms like SlingTV, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV. The episodes are also available for purchase or rent on VOD services like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV. In addition, fans can access the previous seasons on Hulu and Peacock if there is a need to rewatch the show.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 20 Episode 8 Spoilers

‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ season 20 episode 8 is titled ‘Season of Change.’ As the Kardashians have declared the end of the show on camera, reality has started to hit not only the family but also the viewers. In the next episode, we hope to see them prepare for what’s to come and get a clear idea of where all of them are headed individually. At this point, we expect to catch a glimpse of Kim’s marriage with Kanye, Kourtney’s future with Scott, Khloe’s relationship with Tristan, and a more detailed take on the Jenners, who have been on the radar of fame and success for a very long time!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 20 Episode 7 Recap

In the latest episode, titled ‘The End Of An Era,’ the Kardashians finally decide to pull the plug on the show. They make a definite call to stop its filming, and the decision shakes up Khloe, who is against the need to stop production. But the rumor about Kourtney initiating the series’ cancellation turns out to be false. Khloe composes herself after a while and extends her support to her grief-stricken family. The one suffering the most is Kris Jenner, as she repeatedly breaks down on camera. But deep in her heart, she knows that it is time for her family to move on to a fresh beginning. Kris’ heartbreak is shared by Kim, who also cries every time she talks about the closing chapter of the show with friends.

However, Scott seems to be the one with the scariest concerns. He fears being distanced from the family as the end of the show implies that he won’t be spending as much time with them. Moreover, they won’t even be working together. Kourtney relatively takes it well because she had moved on from the show quite a long time back. She is still sad but also ready for the future. She further admits that she would’ve been okay with more seasons if Kris and the others wanted to extend it.

