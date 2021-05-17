In the previous episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ (season 20 episode 8), the Kardashians investigate a suspicious Instagram account that represents the family really well. Kim and Khloe are certain that it belongs to someone inside the Kardashian clan or, if not, then one of their family friends. Meanwhile, Scott begins to panic as the show is slowly approaching its end. To know the rest of the details about the episode, you can check out the recap section. Moving on, let us look at the particulars for the upcoming ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ season 20 episode 9!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 20 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ season 20 episode 9 is scheduled to air on May 20, 2021, at 8 pm ET on E!. Every episode is approximately 44 minutes long.

Where to Watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 20 Episode 9 Online?

To watch the next episode of the final season of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ as it releases, you can go to E! Entertainment’s official website or the E! app at the timeslot mentioned above. If you use any of these streaming platforms, namely SlingTV, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV, you can live stream the series. You can also purchase or rent the episodes of the show on VOD services like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV. In addition, fans can access the previous seasons on Hulu and Peacock in case they want to rewatch the older episodes or catch up on them.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 20 Episode 9 Spoilers

‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ season 20 episode 9 is titled ‘Keeping Up With the Kids.’ Going by the title of the next episode, we have to assume that the spotlight will, for once, shift to the kids. One thing we know is that the Kardashian family is packed with children. But what is the occasion? To have an episode based on the blooming progeny of one of Hollywood’s most popular families, we can’t help but entertain different possibilities related to the matter. The most simple one would be a general but up-close and personal take on parenthood by Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and Kylie. We might likewise get to see how they groom their kids and raise them.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 20 Episode 8 Recap

In the latest episode, titled ‘Season of Change,’ the sisters consult Kris for advice on different career prospects. But they instead end up stalking an account on Instagram called “norisblackbook,” which eerily documents their lives in great detail. So they think a relative or a family friend might be involved. Meanwhile, Scott has drowned in a state of panic as the events of the previous episode slowly sink in. To cope up, he entertains new ways to keep in touch with the sisters. First, he initiates a workout session with Khloe and Tristan, which ends up being too harsh on his body. So the next thing he does is help Kim study.

On the other hand, Khloe is still rummaging through different options regarding her surrogacy and the complications involved in it. They get together in Palm Springs and consider whether to go through with it. Khloe is disturbed after knowing that the surrogate could terminate the pregnancy at her own will if need be. Kris would have filled in, but her age limits her in more ways than she could ever imagine. Khloe and Kim end up meeting “norisblackbook,” telling her how accurate her observations always are. They also introduce her (the fan who is known by the username “norisblackbook”) to North as they all chat and have fun together.

Read More: Where is Keeping Up with the Kardashians Filmed?