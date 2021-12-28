Kenan Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date, Time, Cast, and Spoilers

Kenan Thompson is about to return as our favorite in-series TV host, supportive friend, and doting father of two daughters. The new season will follow Kenan as he tries to adjust to the ups and downs of daily life. Apart from the titular protagonist, we are excited to see what’s in store for the rest of the characters as well. If you’re curious about the same, we have you covered!

Kenan Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Kenan’ season 2 episode 1 is slated to release on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It is worth noting that the series is undergoing several changes in its broadcast schedule. For one, it is moving to Monday nights instead of occupying its usual Tuesday evening time slot. In addition, new episodes will arrive in pairs. This means that the second episode will air at 8:30 pm ET, soon after the inaugural installment of season 2.

Where to Watch Kenan Season 2 Episode 1 Online?

Fans of the show can watch ‘Kenan’ episode 2 episode 1 by simply tuning in to NBC at the timeslot mentioned above. You can also catch the show on NBC’s official website and the NBC app. Cord-cutters can alternatively stream the show on Hulu+Live TV, DirecTV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Xfinity Stream. The show is a part of Hulu’s library, so you can watch the already released episodes at leisure right here. Moreover, you can check for the availability of season 1 on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Google Play, Spectrum, and Peacock.

Kenan Season 2 Episode 1 Spoilers

The first episode of ‘Kenan’ season 2 is titled ‘Dating App.’ Kenan will try his luck on a dating app with Gary’s assistance. However, Kenan might not be ready for it, which in turn could cause problems. On the contrary, Rick will be all set to go out on a date with someone. Mika and Pam will be busy helping Tami after she gets into a difficult situation with a tabloid photographer. Other than that, the new season will unfailingly focus on its supporting characters, such as Kenan’s brother Gary. Every character in the show is in an important phase of their professional lives, which demand to have our attention! Here’s the first look at the upcoming season!

Kenan Season 2 Cast

The second season of ‘Kenan’ will star Kenan Thompson as Kenan Williams, a single father of two daughters and the host of an in-series morning TV program. Chris Redd will be back as Gary Williams, Kenan’s brother, who is also his business advisor and manager. Dani Lane will reprise her role as Aubrey Williams, Kenan’s intellectual daughter. And Dannah Lane will essay the role of Kenan’s other daughter, Birdie Williams. Don Johnson will rejoin the cast as Rick Noble, Kenan’s aging father-in-law who helps him raise his kids. In addition, Kimrie Lewis will be back as Mika Caldwell.

Recurring actors expected to return in season 2 include Niccole Thurman (Cori Williams), Willow Beuoy (Zoe), Elaine Kao (Ellen Davis), Steven Pritchard (Bubbles), Daphnique Springs (Lori), and Santana Dempsey (Jenny). Moreover, Maria Bamford (Gloria Clark), Jeff Lewis (Phil), and Shirley Jordan (Aunt Ellen) may also be back along with several other cast members.

