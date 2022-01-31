Kenan Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Jackie Clarke and David Caspe, ‘Kenan’ is an entertaining sitcom on NBC. It follows an Atlanta-based morning show host named Kenan Williams, who is a widowed father of two daughters Aubrey and Birdie. As he tries to move on from his previous life, he begins to bond with his show’s executive producer Mika. However, Kenan’s former father-in-law Rick and brother Gary keep interfering in his life, thus making this messy for him.

Kenan thus navigates balancing his work life and parenting duties, while managing Rick and his hilarious attempts at trying to help raise the girls. A comic tale about family dynamics and learning to live in the present moment, ‘Kenan’ has been widely appreciated by the audience since it debuted on February 16, 2021. Fans of the show are thus excited to know when they will get to see the rib-tickling escapades of Kenan and his folks in the third season. So, here’s everything we can tell you about ‘Kenan’ season 3.

Kenan Season 3 Release Date

‘Kenan’ season 2 arrived with a holiday special episode on December 15, 2021, and premiered in its scheduled time slot on January 3, 2022. The second season comprises a total of 10 episodes with a running time of 22 minutes each. It received decent reviews from both critics and the audience. Regarding the third season, this is what we know so far.

NBC has not yet officially made any announcement about the renewal or cancellation of the show for a third season. But there is a high possibility of the show returning for at least one more season, considering the pattern of previous hit comedy shows by the network such as ‘Friends‘ and ‘30 Rock,’ which have had multiple successful seasons. If the makers decide that ‘Kenan’ shall follow suit, they are most likely planning for a third season. Furthermore, the show has been loved by the masses and has received good ratings in terms of viewership and reviews. Hence, this increases the chances of a potential season 3.

Considering the above factors, it is likely that the third season shall be announced by NBC in the coming few months. The production schedule planned by the makers, as well as the availability of the cast and crew, are major points to consider as to how soon the fans can see it. If everything goes as intended, ‘Kenan’ season 3 can be expected to arrive sometime in Q1 2023.

Kenan Season 3 Cast: Who Can Be in It?

If ‘Kenan’ season 3 does happen, actor Kenan Thompson who plays the main character of Kenan Williams will definitely return. Dani Lane and Dannah Lane are also expected to reprise their roles of Kenan’s daughters Aubrey and Birdie. Apart from them, Don Johnson as Rick, Chris Redd as Gary, and Kimrie Lewis as Mika shall most likely come back with their characters as well.

Other cast members expected to return for the potential third season include Niccole Thurman as Kenan’s late wife Cori, Taylor Louderman (Tami Greenlake), Jeff Lewis (Phil), Shirley Jordan (Aunt Ellen), Vanessa Bell Calloway (Bobbi), Fortune Feimster (Pam Fox), and Elaine Kao (Ellen Davis). Moreover, new characters may also join the cast in guest appearances.

Kenan Season 3 Plot: What Can It Be About?

In ‘Kenan’ season 2, Kenan tries to sign up for a dating app with Gary’s help while Rick also finds a date for himself. Meanwhile, Tami gets miffed with Kenan when he declares that they are merely colleagues. The latter also gets confused with his feelings for Mika and decides to forcefully help her with her romantic problems. On the other hand, Birdie lands in trouble in school when she uses TikTok, and Aubrey feels that Kenan still treats her as a small child. He thus struggles to maintain everything normal on the home front.

Gary meets a new love interest but hesitates to confess his feelings to her. He also begins a new business venture with Pam, but her competitiveness causes them to clash. Gary is eventually forced to contemplate his goals when Bobbi decides to sell the family home. In addition, Kenan makes a new girlfriend Janay but decides to keep her a secret from his overly inquisitive family. As the season ends, Kenan, Gary, Mika, Tami, and Phil arrive in Miami and face several hassles and confusions, while Rick struggles to manage Aubrey and Birdie back home.

Season 3 shall most probably continue the events of the second season, and explore Kenan’s and Mika’s tangled-up equation. Furthermore, it shall also follow Gary as he tries to figure out what he wants to do with his life. As Aubrey and Birdie grow older, Kenan will most likely face some hiccups with parenting that can be depicted too. Lastly, Rick’s two cents on raising the girls may cause more trouble for Kenan. It is also likely that new story arcs and characters may be introduced into the narrative.

