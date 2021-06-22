The second episode of ‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ is all about Allison regaining her sanity and control over the storm called “Kevin” that befell her in the premiere. Although she is still emotionally disturbed, she is ready to take the next step that we hope looks like her leaving him. If you missed the original premiere, you could check out the recap for a quick update. Now, for details about the next episode, here’s what ‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ has in store!

Kevin Can F**k Himself Episode 3 Release Date

‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ episode 3 is scheduled to premiere on June 27, 2021, at 9:00 pm ET on AMC. New episodes drop on the network on a weekly basis. Moreover, the episodes release a week in advance on AMC+ at 3 am ET.

Where to Watch Kevin Can F**k Himself Episode 3 Online?

You can watch the third episode of ‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ on AMC at the abovementioned date and time slot. You can also watch it online on AMC’s official website with an active cable subscription. The episodes of the show also drop a week in advance of their television premiere on AMC+. You can subscribe to the streamer to gain access to it. Fans can additionally watch it on live TV streaming and VOD services such as DirecTV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Vudu, and Spectrum.

Kevin Can F**k Himself Episode 3 Spoilers

In ‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ episode 3 titled ‘We’re Selling Washing Machines,’ Allison will learn the truth about Patty’s Salon, which might get her tangled up in her secret Oxy-dealing business. Meanwhile, Kevin and Neil will get into a fight, and to settle it, they will compete in a chili cook-off. Allison’s mission will cause a shortage in the town’s pill supply, while Patty will almost be exposed after a violent encounter with a local pharmacy raid. She will then confide in Allison.

Kevin Can F**k Himself Episode 2 Recap

In ‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ episode 2 titled ‘New Tricks,’ Allison switches gears after learning how Kevin used up all her money. She has finally come to terms with his toxic habits, including his collection of sports memorabilia that sucked up all their money. Apart from his unacceptable spending habits, Kevin is incapable of doing simple things like picking up his dirty clothes or cooking himself breakfast. He is rude to his neighbors for petty reasons and is neglectful of Allison’s needs. She loses her calm and then fantasizes about killing him.

Allison feels awfully betrayed, so the only thing that comforts her is the idea of running away, which has already begun to take shape. She is planning to get Oxy pills she will use to orchestrate an overdose, which will land her at the hospital. There, Allison will hit up a cocaine dealer Marcus, the guy who will help her escape. She jots out her murder fantasy in front of the librarian, claiming that it is the plot of a book she has been writing.

During a meeting with Sam, Allison admits that her marriage has reduced her social life and happiness. Sam then points out that it almost seems like she would rather complain than do anything about it. At this point, she lacks the courage to step away from a man who has been tormenting her on all levels imaginable. All Allison needs to do is muster up the strength to leave him and regain control of her life. Once she decides to move ahead with her plan, she might seek help from Patty, who is revealed to be Worcester’s secret Oxy dealer.

