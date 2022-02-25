Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 1 Release Date, Time, Cast, and Spoilers

Based on the bestselling ‘Villanelle’ novel series by Luke Jennings, ‘Killing Eve’ is an epic thriller series that paints a quasi-romantic cat-and-mouse chase. On the fleeing end is Villanelle, a ruthless assassin with a volatile mind, and on the trailing end is Eve, a former MI6 agent and living encyclopedia on female killers. In the story’s backdrop remains the shadow presence of covert organization The Twelve, who seemingly employ only female assassins. After Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Suzanne Heathcote wrote the first two seasons, Laura Neal of ‘Sex Education’ returns to write the fourth season.

The labyrinthine structure of the story set aside, the series packs some charm with a gender-bending essence and a stellar cast. In the third season’s finale, veteran assassin Dasha and MI6 supervisor Paul die, while Konstantin walks away in full bloom. And following the romantic and bluesy ending, you may seek to catch the fourth and final season at the earnest. The fourth season’s release is just around the corner, and we shall get to the spoilers, but let us first see how and when you can catch the season premiere on screen.

Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Killing Eve’ season 4 episode 1 is slated to premiere on February 27, 2022, on BBC America. New episodes with durations ranging between 41 to 55 minutes are released weekly on Sundays.

Where to Watch Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 1 Online?

If you miss the Sunday broadcast on BBC America, fret not. You can still watch the new episode the following Monday on AMC. The episode also releases on the official networks’ online counterparts, AMC+ and BBC iPlayer, although the latter is exclusive to UK residents. If you are keen to use streaming options, the show releases on Hulu and Crave. Live TV options include DirecTV, Spectrum TV, Sling TV, and Fubo TV. Lastly, you can also watch the new episode on demand on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play Movies & TV, and Vudu.

Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 1 Spoilers

The first episode of the fourth season, titled ‘Just Dunk Me,’ begins with Eve visiting Konstantine, the former handler of Villanelle. If you remember the previous season’s finale, it ends in quite a comedic moment with Villanelle and Eve turning back to see each other. Well, romance will not take root since Eve sees a co-worker. On the other hand, Villanelle has been staying with a vicar and his daughter. After burning down her family home, she will possibly look for salvation, although she does not have much hope from God.

Villanelle will try to improve her ways while concealing the truth about her dark past to her present acquaintances. Meanwhile, Eve will be busy putting all the dots together about The Twelve on a bulletin board. Carolyn, who has left MI6 and is now a cultural ambassador working in Mallorca, will take pity on Eve’s quest. The plotlines will remain as convoluted as past seasons, but Villanelle’s duplicity will not feel as surprising as before. The Twelve will remain elusive, and Villanelle may team up with Eve to return to her former employers.

Killing Eve Season 4 Cast: Who Is In It?

Almost all prominent cast members whose characters remain alive at the end of the third season pick up their regular roles. Sandra Oh takes up the part of Eve Polastri, ex MI6 agent, against Jodie Comer as Oksana Astankova / Villanelle, a master assassin with psychopathic tendencies. Also returning in various main and recurring roles are Fiona Shaw (Carolyn Martens), Kim Bodnia (Konstantin Vasiliev), Gemma Whelan (Geraldine, Carolyn’s daughter), Camille Cottin (Hélène), Danny Sapani (Jamie), Turlough Convery (Bear), and Ayoola Smart (Audrey). However, Owen McDonnell will not take up the role of Niko Polastri following the character’s death in the third season. Also leaving is Sean Delaney, following Kenneth “Kenny” Stowton’s presumed suicide.

