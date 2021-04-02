First premiered on April 8, 2018, ‘Killing Eve’ is a British dark comedy spy thriller series based on the ‘Villanelle’ novel series by Luke Jennings. It follows Eve, a British intelligence operative who crosses paths with an international assassin named Villanelle. When Eve starts to develop an obsession with her, much to her surprise, the interest is reciprocated. Created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the series has received universal acclaim from the viewers and critics alike, who have particularly appreciated it for its writing and performances.

The lead actresses – Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer – have received several prestigious awards, including the Television Critics Association Awards, British Academy Television Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards, and Golden Globe Awards. The spy thriller has also bagged a spot on several “Best TV Shows” lists. In 2019, The New York Times’ placed the show ninth on its list of Best International TV Shows of the Decade. The series enjoys the loyalty of a solid fan base that is already looking for news about the fourth season. So here is everything you want to know!

Killing Eve Season 4 Release Date

‘Killing Eve’ season 3 released on April 12, 2020, on BBC America, with the season concluding on May 31, 2020. The third season consists of eight episodes with a running time of 41-55 minutes each.

As far as the fourth season is concerned, here is the news. The fourth installment of the show was ordered on January 3, 2020, when the show was still collecting award nominations for the second season. However, in March 2021, it was announced that the fourth outing of the show would also be its final one. The critically acclaimed series was slated to begin filming its fourth season in August 2020 but was delayed indefinitely due to the outbreak of COVID-19. It has now been confirmed that the team will begin filming season 4 in early Summer 2021 in the UK.

It is also important to note that the show films in several international locations, so a filming schedule could not have been drawn out earlier due to travel restrictions. New seasons of the show have been released in April every year, which obviously could not be the case with 2021. However, if the production team is able to stick to its new schedule of commencing filming in summer 2021, we can expect ‘Killing Eve’ season 4 to release sometime in Spring 2022.

Naturally, the news of season 4 being the end of the road for the show has upset the fans. Many people have already begun requesting a spin-off, primarily focusing on Villanelle’s character. You may be happy to know that AMC Networks and Sid Gentle Films Ltd. have already been discussing potential spin-off ideas.

Killing Eve Season 4 Cast: Who can be in it?

The series revolves around the twisted relationship between Eve Polastri and Villanelle, so we can expect Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer to reprise the respective roles. Other actors who are expected to return are Fiona Shaw (Carolyn Martens), Kim Bodnia (Konstantin Vasiliev), Gemma Whelan (Geraldine), and Camille Cottin (Hélène). The members of The Bitter Pill Gang are significant to the storyline. Therefore, we can also expect to see Danny Sapani (Jamie), Turlough Convery (Bear), and Ayoola Smart (Audrey) in season 4.

There is a possibility that Owen McDonnell may not reprise his role as Niko. Sean Delaney (Kenny), Steve Pemberton (Paul), Raj Bajaj (Mo), and Alexandra Roach (Rhian) will not be seen again since their characters die in season 3. Even though Harriet Walter’s Dasha has had a heart attack, the head writer and executive producer, Suzanne Heathcote, teased her return. We may also see some new cast members in season 4.

Killing Eve Season 4 Plot: What can it be About?

Throughout season 3, the central question remains: who is responsible for Kenny’s death? Meanwhile, in Russia, Villanelle realizes that she does not want to work for The Twelve and might like to join MI6. But her plans may not go as smoothly as she hopes because Carolyn is shown a video where Konstantin is seen with Kenny on the day the latter dies. Following this, Carolyn calls for a meeting where she ends up shooting Paul instead of Konstantin. In the closing moments of the season, Eve and Villanelle share an emotional moment and decide that it is for the best if they let each other go. However, as they walk away, they turn back, and their eyes meet, implying that they are not yet ready to let go.

The fourth season will continue to focus on Eve and Villanelle’s relationship. Even though it is clear that they are still attracted to each other, it does not guarantee a smooth and stable relationship. Comer also threw light on Villanelle’s future and stated that the character might cause her downfall in the series. But she also said that the changes we see in Villanelle in season 3 might continue as the show goes forward. Heathcote also hinted that the upcoming season will take the show “somewhere new,” although that involves taking risks.

Read More: Killing Eve Filming Locations