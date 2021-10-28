Killing Eve Season 4 Release Date, New Plot and Cast Details

Developed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, BBC’s British spy thriller ‘Killing Eve’ follows Eve Polastri, an intelligence agent who gets unusually preoccupied with her target Villanelle, a psychopathic assassin. After failing to contain herself from obsessing over female assassins, Eve gets fired from MI5 but gets recruited to MI6 to chase Villanelle. As the mission proceeds, the two women develop an outlandish interest in each other, interconnecting their lives in strange ways. Based on the ‘Villanelle’ novel series by Luke Jennings, the series progresses into a brilliant dark comedy that explores this peculiar relationship between Eve and Villanelle.

One of the most acclaimed British shows of its time, ‘Killing Eve’ has also succeeded in garnering a niche fan base all over the world for the in-depth characterization of its central characters with multiple layers. Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, who portrays Eve and Villanelle respectively have received multiple accolades for their performances. Upon its premiere on April 8, 2018, the show has pushed the boundaries of conventional narrative to bring out a nuanced thriller for the audiences. With the new installment on the horizon, here’s everything we know about ‘Killing Eve’ season 4!

Killing Eve Season 4 Release Date

‘Killing Eve’ season 3 premiered on April 12, 2020, on BBC America, with the season finale airing on May 31, 2020. The third season comprises eight episodes with a runtime between 41–55 minutes each. As far as the fourth season is concerned, here’s what we know.

The fourth season of ‘Killing Eve’ was renewed on January 3, 2020, even before the premiere of the third season. In February 2020, Laura Neal was announced as the head writer of the fourth season. On March 16, 2021, BBC announced that the fourth season will be the final installment of the show and confirmed that the season will premiere in 2022, with filming commencing in Summer 2021. Even though season 4 will conclude the show, there are multiple spin-off ideas on the table to expand the characters of the show.

The filming of season 4 was initially planned to commence in August 2020 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Since the travel restrictions to film in Europe were in place, the crew had to wait till June 2021 to finally roll the cameras for the fourth season. On October 5, the production was officially announced. Considering the time needed to conclude the filming and post-production, we can expect ‘Killing Eve’ season 4 to release sometime in Q2 2022.

Killing Eve Season 4 Cast: Who can be in it?

‘Killing Eve’ season 4 will see the obvious return of Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri and Jodie Comer as Villanelle. Fiona Shaw (Carolyn Martens), Kim Bodnia (Konstantin Vasiliev), Gemma Whelan (Geraldine), and Camille Cottin (Hélène) are expected to return. We can also expect Danny Sapani (Jamie), Turlough Convery (Bear), and Ayoola Smart (Audrey) in the fourth season.

We will also see a number of omissions in the fourth season. Owen McDonnell, who portrays Eve’s husband Niko Polastri, may not return for the fourth season. Sean Delaney, who portrays Kenny will not be returning due to his character’s death in the early part of season 3. Steve Pemberton (Paul), Raj Bajaj (Mo), and Alexandra Roach (Rhian) also conclude their time in the show as their characters are killed in season 3. Harriet Walter (Dasha) is also expected to not return as her character suffers a heart attack and dies in season 3, even though season 3 writer Suzanne Heathcote teased about a potential “resurrection.” We can also expect some new faces in the fourth season who are yet to be announced.

Killing Eve Season 4 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 3 of ‘Killing Eve’ ends with Villanelle trying to become an informant for MI6, but fails as Carolyn dismisses her when she cannot provide any. Things go haywire when Carolyn questions Konstantin as she sees a video of him with Kenny on the day Kenny died. Konstantin confesses that he tried recruiting Kenny to The Twelve, but only for him to get scared and fall to death. Frustrated, Carolyn shoots and kills Paul instead of Konstantin. Carolyn is in despair, and meanwhile, Eve and Villanelle decide to not see each other again but get stuck as they walk away, only to look back at each other.

Season 4 is expected to continue exploring the relationship between Eve and Villanelle in a new light. Both of them realize that they are not bringing out the good of each other, but fail to separate from the other. We might see this dimension of their relationship more in the upcoming season, with Eve and Villanelle trying out isolated pathways to direct their life ahead.

We can also expect Carolyn to overcome her disappointments to chase The Twelve, especially after getting to know more about Kenny’s death. We can hope that everything that’s left unanswered about Konstantin will find an answer in the final season. In an interview, season 3 writer Suzanne Heathcote indicated that the writers of the fourth season will “take it somewhere new,” making the wait for the new season more intriguing.

