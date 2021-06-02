Created by Ins Choi and Kevin White, ‘Kim’s Convenience‘ is a Canadian comedy series that revolves around Mr. and Mrs. Kim, who moved to the Great White North from South Korea in pursuit of a better future. While focusing on the life of the couple and their children, the show tries to delve deeper into the conflicts and the generational tension that immigrant families go through because of the stark differences in culture and values. While familiarizing viewers with such a serious subject, the show manages to be entertaining, which is why it has garnered a significant fan following over the years.

The series also won critics’ admiration, who praised it for discussing complex immigrant issues in a light-hearted manner and the captivating storytelling. After the show was renewed for seasons 5 and 6 on April 1, 2020, the fans were excited to watch their favorite characters back on the television screens. However, sometime later it was officially announced that ‘Kim’s Convenience’ season 5 will be the show’s last, and season 6 is canceled.

Kim’s Convenience Season 6 Release Date

‘Kim’s Convenience’ season 5 released in its entirety on June 2, 2021, on Netflix. The fifth season consists of thirteen episodes with a run time of around 22-23 minutes each.

The sudden cancellation of the sitcom after a successful five-season run that saw the series grow in popularity and influence raises many questions. The frustration of the fans can be summarized in two words – what happened? Well, the answer is fairly simple. The co-creators, Ins Choi and Kevin White had other projects, and they decided to move ahead with them, with meant they would no longer be part of the show.

The news turned out to be a death blow for ‘Kim’s Convenience’ as it was abruptly ended. Since the series is heavily inspired by Choi’s experiences while growing up in Toronto, it was impossible for the producers to find a replacement. Aware of this, and with the knowledge that the show’s quality may suffer in the absence of the co-creators, they officially announced the show’s cancellation.

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, who played the role of Mr. Kim (Appa) in the sitcom, said in an interview with Calgary Herald that he tried to persuade Choi to return to the show, and he thought he had him convinced. But he later realized that he was wrong. Choi ghosted him, which really hurt Lee, who had been working with him since the early days of the play’s (that inspired the show) development. The actor told Calgary Herald, “I did the workshops for the play. He wrote the role of Appa with my voice in mind. We’ve been through a lot together with this whole journey.”

But Lee was not the only actor who was disappointed with the show’s sudden cancellation. Simu Liu, who essayed the role of Jung, publicly expressed his anger on social media platforms and was heartbroken by the decision. Although the show has now been canceled, Canda’s CBS is currently working on a spin-off series titled ‘Strays’ with ‘Kim’s Convenience’ actors Nicole Power (Shannon Ross) and Andrew Phung (Kimchee Han). The production for the show began in February 2021, and it is expected to release sometime in the second half of 2021 or early 2022.

