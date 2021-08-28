Netfix’s ‘King of Boys: The Return of the King’ is a sequel to ‘King of Boys,’ one of the most critically acclaimed movies ever to have been witnessed in Nollywood. It is the network’s first original Nigerian Series that follows Eniola Salami, an entrepreneur and philanthropist who looks forward to a successful political career. The series kicks off with her return after a five-year-long retreat as she prepares to become the Governor of Lagos state. Her journey likewise is one that has inspired many people across the globe, and if you have found yourself pining for more episodes upon the release of the first season, you’re at the right place! Here’s everything we know about ‘King of Boys: The Return of the King’ season 2!

King of Boys: The Return of the King Season 2 Release Date

‘King of Boys: The Return of the King’ season 1 released in its entirety on August 27, 2021, on Netflix. The first season has 7 episodes with a runtime of approximately 60 minutes. Like its predecessor, the show outlines the murkiness of politics in Nigeria and the struggles faced by women involved in the field.

With regards to the second season, here’s what we know. Its original network Netflix has not confirmed another season as of now. The show is a sequel to the movie ‘King of Boys’ that garnered a lot of praise, and the three-hour-long film was consequently extended into a seven-part series. It is another name in Netflix’s expanding list of originals based on Africa that started out with ‘Queen Sono,’ a South African spy drama that landed in February 2020, after which the streaming giant released ‘Blood and Water,’ a show delineating systematic issues in South Africa.

‘Queen Sono’ was canceled due to the pandemic and other unknown reasons. When Netflix announced the news confirming its cancelation, it promised to deliver “more compelling ‘Made-in-South Africa’ stories.” ‘King of Boys: The Return of the King’ was perhaps an actualization of that statement. However, based on Kemi Adetiba’s interview with The Guardian, we have reason to believe that the show might not return.

Adetiba said that she was “glad to share the world of Eniola Salami and ‘King of Boys 2: The Return of the King’ to a global audience, but this time with the massive backing of Netflix. Continuing the King of Boys journey with Netflix is a big deal for me, especially as this time, it will be served to the world as a limited 7-part series.” Although there has been a spike in interest with regard to African stories told across the world, Netflix still decided to contain this motivational political drama within one season.

Hence, as of now, ‘King of Boys 2: The Return of the King’ season 2 stands officially canceled. Although we can’t entirely rule out the possibility of a spin-off series in case the creators are unwilling to bid farewell to the compelling world of ‘King of Boys.’ If that happens, we hope Netflix takes it up. Coming back to the present, however, the creators have not teased anything of that sort, so fans can sit back for now and tune into Netflix to relive their favorite moments of the show.

Read More: Where Was King of Boys: The Return of the King Filmed?..