Kitz Season 2 on Netflix: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Kitz’ is an enthralling young adult mystery series on the roster of Netflix. The scintillating and cerebral teen thriller follows small-town girl Lisi, who embarks upon a roving mission to avenge her brother’s tragic death. She must now penetrate the castle of the local social queen bee Vanessa to unravel dirty secrets about the past. The tale is cold and cathartic, as we get glimpses into hedonistic elite lives. The remarkable study of human nature is about finding roots and identities in a fast-changing world of social media and gentrification.

Vitus Reinbold and Niko Schulz-Dornburg jointly reared the series. Following its premiere on Netflix, the tale garnered media recognition for its seamless mingling of old tropes with newer concerns, brilliant cinematography, and freshness of the air. However, following the cliffhanger finale of the first season, you must be eager to catch the upcoming developments at the earliest. If you are curious about the prospects of a follow-up installment, let us probe into the matter.

Kitz Season 2 Release Date

‘Kitz’ season 1 premiered in its entirety on December 30, 2021, globally on Netflix. The first season packs six episodes with runtimes ranging between 41 and 45 minutes per episode. Let us now get into the prospects of a follow-up installment.

Although the creators have not divulged much about a forthcoming second season, the show was received reasonably well upon its release. Critics seemed to like the concoction of Nordic noir and chick flick. And as the show caters to a young adult audience, it already attracts the majority viewership of the streaming platform. Following the enthralling success of Spanish original teen thriller drama ‘Elite,’ Netflix has released a slew of young adult mysteries, such as ‘Riverdale,’ ‘Dear White People,’ or ‘Derry Girls.’ Therefore, the chances are that Netflix will greenlight the series for a follow-up season. Even if nothing is set in stone yet, if production commences by the summer of 2022, ‘Kitz’ season 2 may premiere sometime in late 2022 or early 2023.

Kitz Season 2 Cast: Who Can Be In It?

Almost all the central cast members should be back for the sophomore outing. Among the central cast members, reprising their roles may be Sofie Eifertinger (Lisi Madlmeyer), Bless Amada (Dominik Reid), Felix Mayr (Joseph Madlmeyer), Zoran Pingel (Kosh Ziervogel), Ben Felipe (Hans Gassner), Souhaila Amade (Antonia), Florence Kasumba (Regine Forsell, Dominik’s mother), Steffen Wink (Ferdinand von Höhenfeld), and others. Valerie Huber may reprise her role of Baroness Vanessa von Höhenfeldt in flashback sequences, although her character dies in the finality of the first season. We may also see some fresh faces, and there may be changes in the cast, but it is too early to say anything in that regard.

Kitz Season 2 Plot: What can it be about?

The first season follows the journey of Lisi to the truth. She initially holds Vanessa culpable for the death of her brother, Joseph. Vanessa and her family own a chalet in the gentrified part of the town, where she spends the holidays. Joseph’s car jumped off a cliff on the way to Vanessa’s home, and on the same eve a year later, Lisi plans to ruin Vanessa’s life. She crawls into Vanessa’s inner circles and comes closer to find the truth. However, Vanessa’s devastating death draws a curtain for her manipulative investigation. In the end, Kosh has to cover for Lisi’s secrets, and the police arrest him. Lisi also consolidates the bond with Dominik, only to find out that Dominik may have a role to play in Joseph’s death.

The follow-up season will possibly take off from the aftermath of the cliffhanger finale. The most glaring question that the series would have to answer is possibly about the future of Kosh’s character. He has seemingly turned sober with the promise of a home with Hans, but the arrest may further break him. Although Kosh’s hotel money will possibly release him, he may turn back to alcohol to cope with the situation. We are also to see whether Dominik is actively involved in sending the messages to Joseph that led to Joseph’s death. The final shot of the first season suggests that the mystery has only deepened following Vanessa’s death.

