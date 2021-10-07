Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 1: Release Date and Spoilers

Based on the Japanese manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Tomohito Oda, ‘Komi Can’t Communicate’ is a slice-of-life comedy anime. The show follows Komi, a high schooler with crippling social anxiety whose deepest desire is to make friends. When a fellow classmate at her new school realizes this, he vows to help her interact with others so that she can lead a normal life. With its first season about to release, the anime fandom can’t be any more excited about the must-anticipated series. Here’s everything you need to know about its first episode.

Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 1 Release Date

‘Komi Can’t Communicate’ episode 1 titled, ‘I Want to Talk.’ is all set to premiere in Japan on October 7, 2021. It will air on various times at TV Tokyo, Aichi and TV Osaka. The pilot episode will be released internationally on October 21, 2021 on Netflix. The anime was developed by OLM (formerly Oriental Light and Magic), with Ayumu Watanabe as the chief director and Deko Akao overseeing the scripts. Atsuko Nakajima has designed the characters while Yukari Hashimoto and Kazuki Kawagoe have served as the series music composer and director, respectively. Cider Girl has performed the opening theme track “Cinderella,” and the ending theme song “Hikareinochi,” is sung by Kitri.

Where to Stream Komi Can’t Communicate Season 1 Online?

‘Komi Can’t Communicate’ has been licensed by Netflix for streaming outside Asia. International fans with a subscription can head here to watch the series. The show will be released on a weekly basis on the platform, and fans won’t be able to binge-watch it like other content on the streaming giant.

Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 1 Spoilers

Episode 1 of the coming-of-age anime series is expected to focus primarily on the early chapters of Tomohito Oda’s eponymous Japanese manga series. The initial scenes are expected to introduce viewers to the students of the elite Itan Private High School. While it may appear to be any ordinary day on the campus, the sudden entrance of a new student will send some students into a frenzy of uncontrolled emotions.

The teacher will introduce the stoic teenager as Komi Shouko, who will herself remain tight-lipped and head to her seat beside Hitohito Tadano, a fellow classmate- as quickly as she can. Soon the word about Komi’s breathtaking beauty and refined elegance will spread like wildfire in the entire school, and students will stealthily attempt to have a glimpse of her stoic appearance.

While her popularity skyrockets among her classmates, the protagonist will privately try her best to deal with crippling social anxiety that has limited her throughout her life. Her exterior appearance gives people the wrong idea that she is arrogant and probably thinks too much of herself, but deep down, Komi has always wanted to make new friends and lead a normal life. Luckily, her seatmate, Tadano, will eventually see through her flawless public facade and understand her internal conflict. The teenager will vow to help Komi deal with social anxiety and make at least 100 friends.

