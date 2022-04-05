Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 1: Release Date and Spoilers

‘Komi Can’t Communicate’ or ‘Komi-san wa, Comyushou desu.’ is a slice-of-life romantic-comedy anime that is inspired by a Japanese manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Tomohito Oda. The show follows Shouko Komi, a ravishing and mysterious young girl with crippling anxiety and a communication disorder that makes other students think that she prefers to remain aloof because she is out of their league. However, her classmate Hitohito Tadano is the first to recognize that she needs help.

So, when Shouko opens up about her mission to make one hundred friends, Hitohito is quick to get on board with her mission. The hilarious drama that unfolds has entertained viewers all over the world. With season 2 of the anime about to release, fans are excited to learn more about the first episode. So, we have compiled all the information that you need.

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Komi Can’t Communicate’ season 2 episode 1 titled ‘Winter Arrives’ is all to premiere in Japan on April 7, 2022. The series will be broadcast on TV in Tokyo. As far as the international release is concerned, people outside Japan will have to wait until April 27, 2022, to watch the upcoming episode.

The show is animated by OLM, with Ayumu Watanabe serving as the chief director along with Kazuki Kawagoe and Hitomi Mieno overseeing the series composition. The characters are designed by Atsuko Nakajima, and Yuki Hayashi has handled the color design. Miku Itou has performed the opening theme track ‘Ao 100 Iro,’ while the ending theme song ‘Koshaberi Biyor’ is sung by FantasticYouth.

Where to Stream Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Online?

While ‘Komi Can’t Communicate’ season 2 will premiere on TV Tokyo domestically, Netflix has bought the rights to the series outside Japan. So, you will be able to watch the anime on the aforementioned date here.

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 1 Spoilers

In the season 1 finale, Komi, along with Tadano and Najimi, go to a haunted house. Unfortunately, that’s probably the only good thing that happens to Najimi as he is caught using shady tactics in the festival and is also dragged away by the meditation club. Sadly, his action has a far-reaching consequence as his class, despite winning the festival, does not get the grand prize.

When Komi’s classmates go to the karaoke bar, she floors everyone with her singing. However, when Tadano does not get the same treatment, she makes sure that she is with him at all times. Komi, who used to struggle to say anything earlier, realized later that she has now come a long way.

In season 2, Komi is expected to continue putting herself in difficult situations to get over her anxiety and communication problems. She is expected to become friends with more people and finally make significant progress on her goal to make a hundred friends. Furthermore, Komi is also going to get even closer to Tadano. It will be interesting to see how she adapts to the upcoming hurdles in her path, but one thing is certain, Komi is going to have a lot of fun challenging herself.

