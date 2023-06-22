KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Bakuen wo!’ or ‘KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World’ is a fantasy comedy anime that is inspired by the light novel and manga series written and illustrated by Natsume Akatsuki. The show revolves around a young and passionate named Megumin who hails from the small remote village of Crimson Demons. After a childhood incident, she decided to dedicate her life to becoming an explosion magic user. Although the powerful magic literally drains her of mana and makes her powerless for a full day, she refuses to learn any other skill and is determined to become the greatest explosion wizard of all time.

In order to achieve her seemingly impossible goal, she enrolls in the Red Prison, a well-known academy in her village where she learns the history of her people and becomes dedicated to her goal. The exciting and sometimes hilarious story of Megumin dealing with the ups and downs of her complicated life has entertained viewers all over the world. Following the conclusion of the first installment, the fans of the series are now eager to learn when the show will return for its future season. In case you are excited about the same, then we have got you covered.

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World Season 1 Release Date

‘KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World’ season 1 released on April 6, 2023, and concluded a few months later on June 22, 2023. The anime comprises twelve episodes each with a runtime of about twenty-three minutes. Directed by Yuujirou Abe, the anime stars talented voice actors like Rie Takahashi, Aki Tokoyashi, Sora Amamiya, Tetsu Inada, Sachiko Kojima, Kaori Nazuka, Yoshiki Nakajima, and Hitomi Nabatame.

As far as ‘KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World’ season 2 is concerned, here’s everything we know so far. The anime has not been renewed for another installment as of now by the creators. Studio Drive or any other companies involved in the distribution or production of the series has not officially commented on the show’s future. When it comes to anime renewals, one of the most decisive factors is the availability of source material.

Unfortunately, ‘KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World’ season 1 has already adapted every single volume of the light novel and manga series. Therefore, there is no more content for the creators left for another installment. This is very unfortunate considering the fact that the show has a good overall rating on MyAnimeList, and also has good reviews on most online platforms. Interestingly, the show has also a decent fanbase which must be eager to see their favorite show return as soon as possible.

Typically, an anime is rarely renewed for another installment when it runs out of source material. This is probably going to be the fate of ‘KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World’ as well. Therefore, keeping all the aforementioned factors into consideration, it is safe to say that ‘KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World’ season 2 will probably never be made.

Read More: KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World Season 1 Finale Recap and Ending, Explained