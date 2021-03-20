In the oversaturated isekai genre, ‘Konosuba’ (short for ‘KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World!’) is a rare gem that explores its fantastical setting with considerable helpings of satire, absurdity, and self-awareness. The story revolves around a group of misfits who form an adventuring party together as no other group will accept any of them. Kazuma Satou is a teenage hikikomori who meets Goddess Aqua after his death and picks her to be the one thing that he can take with him to the alternate world where he is about to be reincarnated. However, he soon discovers that although Aqua is an extremely powerful magical being, she lacks both intelligence and luck. As the series progresses, the two recruit Megumin, an archwizard who only knows one spell, and Darkness, a masochist crusader. Most of the adventures they embark on quickly devolve into disasters.

Season 1 premiered on January 13, 2016. In the ensuing years, another season and a feature film have been released. Based on a light novel series written by Natsume Akatsuki and illustrated by Kurone Mishima, ‘Konosuba’ is inarguably one of the best isekai anime shows of all time. It has even won Funimation’s Favorite Isekai of the Decade accolade by popular votes. So, understandably, there is a lot of speculations about a prospective third season of the series. Here is what we know about it.

Konosuba Season 3 Release Date

Konosuba Season 2 premiered on January 12, 2017, aired 10 episodes before concluding on March 16, 2017. An additional OVA was released on July 24, 2017. Studio Deen produced the series. In May 2017, it was reported that the series author Akatsuki had parted ways with animators. He published a note along with that month’s issue of light novels, thanking the animators and expressing his desire to collaborate with them again in the future. The first season covered the first two volumes of light novels, while the second season was made from the 3rd and 4th volumes. On August 30, 2019, J.C.Staff Studio released the animated feature film ‘KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! Legend of Crimson,’ which adapted the 5th volume of the light novels. For all intent and purpose, the film serves as a sequel to the anime show.

It is unclear whether J.C.Staff will make more ‘Konosuba’ films or create their own anime series. The latter might serve as season 3 of the show. Considering how popular the material is, there is likely going to be more animated Konosuba content in the future either way. If an anime continuation gets greenlighted within the next year, expect ‘Konosuba’ season 3 to come out in early 2024.

Konosuba Season 3 Plot: What Can It Be About?

In the season 2 finale, although Kazuma and his party defeat a commander of the Demon King’s army, they are chased out of the town after Aqua’s magic transforms all of the hot spring water into normal water. In the ‘Konosuba’ film, the adventuring party goes to Megumin’s home village, where they encounter Sylvia, also a Demon King’s general. After the heroes manage to kill her, she merges with two other generals and returns as one entity. It takes the combined magical abilities of Megumin and Yunyun to destroy the demon.

In season 3, volume 6 of the light novel series might be adapted. It might focus on the immediate aftermath of Kazuma and his party’s victory over Sylvia and other generals of Demon King. Their accomplishment might garner them an audience with the king and his family. Almost inevitably, they might do something that will earn them the ire of the royal family and even the entire capital city. The film ends with heavy implications about a possible relationship between Kazuma and Megumin. This might get further explored in season 3.

