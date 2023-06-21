Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible’ is a romantic comedy anime that is based on the eponymous Japanese manga series that is written and illustrated by Nene Yukimori. The show follows Junta Shiraishi, an ordinary high schooler whose goal of enjoying his youth is seriously complicated by the fact that he is literally invisible to his peers. Because of that, it’s hard for him to even get involved in group activities or find friends which is an important aspect of teenage life. Luckily, Nagisa Kubo is unlike others and she has no difficulty in finding Shiraishi despite his characteristic elusiveness. As Junta struggles to navigate his high school life, Kubo is always there to cheer him on and uplift his morale.

The heartwarming story of the two teenagers as they slowly form an emotional bond while helping each other out through the ups and downs has received mixed reviews from critics. While some viewers have liked the slow-paced storytelling, others have criticized the lack of originality. But despite all these factors, the anime has gained a small fanbase in the past few months. So, after the conclusion of its first installment, the fans naturally wish to learn when their favorite characters will return with more stories. In case you wish to learn the same, then you have come to the right place. We have got you covered.

Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible Season 2 Release Date

‘Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible’ season 1 released on January 10, 2023, and concluded a few months later after a few delays on June 20, 2023. The anime comprises twelve episodes each with a runtime of about twenty-three minutes. The show features accomplished voice actors such as Kana Hanazawa, Kengo Kawanishi, Mariya Ise, Miku Itou, Naoki Tatsuta, and Yuuma Uchida.

As far as ‘Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible’ season 2 is concerned, here’s everything we know so far. The romantic comedy anime has not been greenlit for its second installment as of now. Studio PINE JAM or Sentai Filmworks has not officially commented on the show’s future, so we decided to look at other factors to arrive at our own conclusions. The anime boasts a decent rating of 7.6 on MyAnimeList. Although the reviews are also mostly positive, the show faced an unexpected challenge during its release.

The anime was delayed for three months during to COVID-19, which made a significant dent in its popularity. It’s tough to estimate but it is quite obvious that the anime failed to retain its entire original fanbase as the unexpected break in broadcast steered fans to other shows. However, the first installment does not provide a conclusive ending to Kubo and Shiraishi’s heartwarming story.

Since Nene Yukimori’s Japanese manga series still has volumes that are yet to be adapted, the creators could potentially think about renewing the show for yet another season. But since its fanbase is small, the show’s future remains uncertain and its return may take some time. Taking all the aforementioned factors into consideration, it’s safe to say that ‘Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible’ season 2 will release no sooner than mid-2025.

