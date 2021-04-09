‘Kung Fu’ dropped on television just recently, and we’re thrilled to dive into this adventurous and alluring world that the show seems to have created. It centers around a young woman called Nicky, who decides to forge her own destiny and leaves behind her family in the process. But what happens when she returns three years later? If you missed the premiere of ‘Kung Fu,’ you can read the details in the recap section. But first, here’s everything you need to know about ‘Kung Fu’ episode 2.

Kung Fu Episode 2 Release Date

‘Kung Fu’ will air its upcoming second episode on April 14, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. New episodes are slated to release on the channel weekly on Wednesdays.

Where to Watch Kung Fu Episode 2 Online?

‘Kung Fu’ episode 2 can be watched on The CW if you tune in to the channel at the above-mentioned date and time. If you miss the television broadcast, you can stream the episode the next day on The CW website or mobile app. You can also choose to live-stream the show on streaming services such as FuboTV, DirecTV, and YouTube TV. Additional options include renting or buying the episode on VOD platforms such as Vudu, Amazon Prime, Google Play, Apple TV, and iTunes.

Kung Fu Episode 2 Spoilers

The second episode of ‘Kung Fu,’ titled ‘Silence,’ will continue to explore emotional dimensions within the Shen family. But life will not be easy for Nicky after three years of living away from home. Apart from brewing tensions between the family members, we will also see Nicky seeking help from Henry in her hunt for Zhilan, who now has one of the eight powerful swords which, when combined, can carry unmatched potential.

Meanwhile, as Jin looks forward to life getting back to normal, Mei-Li will still have doubts. This is reasonable because of the dangers that could show up at any time. Finally, after lending a hand to a young woman in need, Nicky will find the mental clarity she desperately needs. Here’s a promo for the upcoming episode!

Kung Fu Episode 1 Recap

‘Kung Fu’ premiered with our protagonist Nicky being set up to meet a suitor. But on realizing the same, she leaves and encounters Pei-Ling, who takes her to a local monastery. Nicky starts to open up to the new environment and ends up staying there for three years learning martial arts. Shortly after, the monastery is attacked by a group of assassins who steal a sword that could grant a person unyielding power. Nicky runs off to pursue Zhilan, who has brutally attacked Pei-Ling, and takes back the sword, which starts to glow in her hand.

Nicky goes back home to San Francisco and confronts her family, who struggle with ambivalent feelings regarding her return. Jin asks her to meet up at their family’s restaurant. Nicky seeks help from her ex-boyfriend Evan to locate the assassin Zhilan, who had escaped during their fight. But tragedy grips the family when Nicky finds her father wounded at his restaurant. The brawl is about a loan that needs to be repaid to the attacker, a man named Khan.

They decide to hack into Khan’s bank accounts which reveal that he deals in drugs, and there is a drop-off scheduled in the night. At the site, Nicky unleashes her power over the enemy and takes them down. Ryan is amazed at her superior exhibition of skill which makes him think that she might deserve the sword. Nicky also learns that possession of eight such swords can cause massive destruction, and Zhilan already has one.

