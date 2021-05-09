In ‘Kung Fu’ episode 5 that aired this week, Nicky and Henry focus upon the legacy of the Scabbard and stumble upon a few discoveries in the process. Similar to the other weapons, this one too has glowing properties that convince Nicky that there is more to the scabbard. If the mystical world of ‘Kung Fu‘ has held your interest, you can go through more details about the previous episode in the recap. Coming to what’s next, here’s what ‘Kung Fu’ episode 6 might be based on!

Kung Fu Episode 6 Release Date

‘Kung Fu’ will air its upcoming sixth episode on May 12, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. New episodes drop on the channel weekly on Wednesdays, with each one having a runtime of around 60 minutes each.

Where to Watch Kung Fu Episode 6 Online?

‘Kung Fu’ episode 6 will premiere on The CW on the date and time mentioned above and you can catch it on TV as it airs. You can also stream the episode the next day on The CW’s official website or the mobile app. You can even choose to live-stream the show on streaming services such as FuboTV, DirecTV, and YouTube TV. Others can additionally rent or purchase the episodes on VOD platforms such as Vudu, Amazon Prime, Google Play, Apple TV, and iTunes.

Kung Fu Episode 6 Spoilers

The next episode of ‘Kung Fu’ (episode 6) is titled ‘Rage.’ In the episode, we will see Nicky attempt to fight for the protection of the eight mystical weapons that Zhilan is desperately seeking. In the previous installment, Henry’s source manages to find a dagger (one of the weapons) that they will aim to retrieve. But the mission will pose challenges for the pair, and Nicky will then devise a strategy to procure the weapon. Furthermore, Jin will take Mei-Li on a surprise date, while Althea will have to make a decision after being left with an ultimatum. You can watch the promo for the upcoming episode below!

Kung Fu Episode 5 Recap

‘Kung Fu’ episode 5, titled ‘Sanctuary,’ begins with Nicky and Henry engaging in a full-blown (flirtatious) training session. They later contemplate the significance of the Scabbard while discovering details about the green light and Nicky’s burn. She opens herself up to the magic of the Scabbard after learning about its glow. Meanwhile, Althea is scared to confide in Dennis about the sexual assault that she went through. As Nicky and Henry walk past a crime scene, the dead body is revealed to belong to a skateboarder, Andre, that ran into them a while back.

As a result, there is a protest on the streets and subsequent unloading of teargas by the cops. Ryan and Joe seek cover at the restaurant along with injured protestors. Mei-Li is pissed at the condition of her restaurant. But things get even worse when the police search the place, hoping to find Joe. Evan relays the information to Nicky, who volunteers to get arrested. Althea, on the other hand, finds a video online that proves that Joe endorsed a peaceful protest rather than a violent one. Mei-Li talks to her family about the past, and the restaurant receives a hateful message. The episode ends with Henry’s source locating a dagger.

