Kung Fu Episode 7 Release Date

‘Kung Fu’ episode 7 is scheduled to release on May 26, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. The show has entered a two-week hiatus, after which it will resume its usual weekly release pattern. Every episode has a runtime of around 60 minutes each.

Where to Watch Kung Fu Episode 7 Online?

‘Kung Fu’ episode 7 is slated to release on The CW at the date and time mentioned above, which means that you can catch it on TV live as it airs. If you miss the original broadcast, you can visit The CW’s official website or the mobile app the next day and watch it there. There are live-streaming options available on platforms such as FuboTV, DirecTV, and YouTube TV. Others have the option to rent or purchase the episodes on VOD platforms such as Vudu, Amazon Prime, Google Play, Apple TV, and iTunes.

Kung Fu Episode 7 Spoilers

The next episode of ‘Kung Fu’ (episode 7) is titled ‘Guidance.’ In the episode, Nicky will come to terms with her failure to protect the dagger. The news about Pei-Ling relayed by Zhilan has struck her hard, and she will then attempt to keep her mind away from it by helping out a young woman in need. Moreover, she will not be allowed to fight or go through any sort of physical exertion, as stated by her doctor. But the entry of a prominent fighter, Master Drake, might just bring about a change in her plans. Furthermore, Zhilan will take a step back and confront her past while Mei-Lei will make a shocking confession. Here is the promo for the upcoming episode!

Kung Fu Episode 6 Recap

In ‘Kung Fu’ episode 6 titled ‘Rage,’ Nicky and Henry prepare to retrieve the dagger found in Bolivia. But before they even start their journey, a man mysteriously picks up the knife and puts it in a crate heading towards San Francisco. Nicky learns of Henry’s plan to keep the dagger to himself as well as a gala set to occur at the Reed museum, which might be their one chance at retrieving the dagger. Ryan, Althea, and Henry team up with Nicky to help her stage a heist. At the gala, the Shen kids spot Mei-Li and Jin, which delays their operation by a few minutes.

Once it begins, they first take over the security controls. Nicky and Henry quickly enter the employees-only area of the museum, thanks to Ryan’s natural penchant for theatrics. They finally find the crate from Bolivia, but three armed men show up as soon as Nicky grabs the dagger. But they take them down and make it back to the party on time. Yet their victory is short-lived as Zhilan makes an entry and lifts the dagger from Nicky’s pocket. Zhilan lets her in on her plan to portray Pei-Ling as a bad person. In the end, she spares Nicky’s life seeing the symbols on her hand and leaves her unconscious on the pavement.

