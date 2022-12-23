Laci Deckard: Where is Lisa Jennings’ Daughter Now?

With NBC’s ‘Dateline: A Crack in Everything’ exploring the tragic Christmas 2006 demise of 39-year-old Lisa Marie Jennings, we get a true insight into the significance of honesty as well as loss. This particular episode actually hits on an emotional level because of not only the holiday elements involved but also the fact she was a married mother of three and allegedly took her own life. Amongst those she left behind was thus her teen daughter Laci Deckard — so now, if you wish to learn more about the latter and her current standing, we’ve got the necessary details for you.

Who is Laci Deckard?

Laci was born on February 19, 1987, to Lisa and Gary Deckhard, only for the couple to part ways for good shortly after despite the fact they’d tied the knot a mere nine months prior, in May 1986. Therefore, she was primarily raised by her mother and stepfather, Brad Jennings — he actually became Lisa’s second husband when she was just around 18 months old in August 1988. The fact reports indicate the parents didn’t differentiate between her or their own two biological children hence comes as absolutely no surprise; they always maintained they were a family of five.

However, it all changed in the early hours of December 25, 2006, because an intense yet usual argument between Lisa and Brad somehow led to the former passing away from a headshot wound. Laci actually awoke to their yelling close to 1:30 am, following which she headed downstairs to play peacemaker before growing frustrated over them not getting along even on Christmas. She thus grabbed her belongings, said good night to her mother (as Brad walked out to his detached office), and returned to the Buffalo apartment she’d recently moved into from the family home.

Little did Laci know this would be the last time she’d ever see her mother alive — when she got a call from her sister Amanda roughly an hour later, it was to let her know Lisa had died. One of the most intriguing aspects, though, is that the 19-year-old walked right up to her stepfather and asked, “What did you do?” as soon as she came back in the middle of the night. In other words, she suspected him of pulling the trigger from the get-go, which is why she didn’t hesitate to testify against him when he stood trial for murder in 2010, but it did lead her to lose her siblings.

Where is Laci Deckard Now?

Laci reportedly still deems Brad to be responsible for her mother’s untimely death, as made evident by the fact she once told Springfield News-Leader she was unhappy with his exoneration. “I do not believe he is a good person, and I do not believe [letting him out of prison] is the right thing,” she candidly expressed before declining to make any further comments.

As for her current standing, from what we can tell, 35-year-old Laci currently resides in Long Lane, Missouri, where she has managed to build a good life for herself. She seemingly works at a veterinarian clinic by the name of Rusty Waide DVM as well as a bakery called Just Baked and makes sure to spend most of her free time alongside friends and loved ones. She even appears to be in a happy, healthy relationship with a man named Tayor Ethridge at the moment.

