Ladies First: Where is Glenda’s Mansion in Real Life?

In Netflix’s ‘Ladies First,’ Damien Sachs lands himself in a pickle when he ends up in a world where women hold the power over men. The world that Damien comes from is patriarchal and steeped in sexism and misogyny, which he doesn’t complain about because he has benefited from it greatly. But when a role reversal happens, and Damien finds himself in a world where he is considered to be of the inferior sex, he learns of all the challenges that women have to face in his world. He finds a way to return to where he came from, but for that, he has to fight a battle that unravels at the company’s owner, Glenda’s, majestic countryside house, which may seem familiar to eagle-eyed viewers with a taste for historical dramas. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Glenda’s Countryside House is Filmed at Broughton Castle

The scenes featuring Glenda’s countryside house, which becomes a major location in the second half of the film, are lensed at Broughton Castle in Banbury, North Oxfordshire. Originally built in the early 1300s, the house has played a crucial role in certain historical events. Notably, this was where the opposition to Charles I operated. Moreover, following the Battle of Edgehill in 1642 between the parliamentarians and the King’s loyalists, the castle suffered heavy losses when it was besieged. The current owner of the house is Martin Fiennes and has been in his family since 1377. The strong history in its walls makes Broughton a perfect location to film historical movies and TV shows.

Its grand premises provide everything from a moat, a gatehouse, and a garden to a chapel, an armory, and battlements. Its Tudor style gives it a Gothic touch, helping transport a story to an entirely different era. It has served as the filming location for shows such as ‘My Lady Jane,’ ‘Mary & George,’ ‘Becoming Elizabeth,’ ‘The Crown,’ ‘The Ballad of Renegade Nell,’ and ‘Wolf Hall.’ Films like ‘Shakespeare in Love,’ ‘Jane Eyre,’ ‘The Madness of King George,’ and ‘Three Men and a Little Lady’ have made use of their magnificent locations. The upcoming Jane Austen adaptation of ‘Sense & Sensibility’ starring Daisy Edgar-Jones has also been filmed here. While mostly historical dramas gravitate towards it, Broughton Castle has opened its doors to other contemporary-themed projects.

Apart from movies like ‘Ladies First,’ it has also been used to film TV commercials and fashion photoshoots, among other things. In the Rosamund Pike-starrer film, the castle becomes the battleground for Damien and Alex to fight for their place as the CEO of Atlas Agency. In the alternate world, where the odds are in Alex’s favor, the castle serves as the country house of Glenda, who owns the company. In Damien’s original world, Glenda is a cleaning lady whose thankless job makes her invisible to people like Damien, who don’t even bother being nice to her because they don’t need to. The role reversal makes Damien realize what a bad person he has been, and eventually, he accepts the error of his ways and changes for the better.

Read More: Ladies First: Is Atlas Agency a Real Company?