Landscapers Episode 1 Release Date, Cast and Spoilers

Based on a true story, ‘Landscapers’ chronicles Susan and Christopher Edwards, an ordinary and seemingly docile British couple who land themselves in trouble with the law when two bodies are unearthed in their backyard. Things get murkier when the bodies are identified as Susan’s parents, and the couple’s statements don’t add up in front of the police. Created by Ed Sinclair, the romantic drama with elements of true-crime and dark comedy revolves around the actual murders of William and Patricia Wycherley in 1998.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for this series and are curious to know the actual truth about the Edwards couple. While you are waiting for the first episode of the new show to arrive, let us take you through all the details you need to know about ‘Landscapers’ Episode 1.

Landscapers Episode 1 Release Date

‘Landscapers’ episode 1 is scheduled to air on December 6, 2021, at 9 pm ET on HBO Max, and in the UK on December 7, 2021, on Sky Atlantic TV channel and NOW. It is supposed to be a four-part mini-series, each episode being 1-hour long. The four episodes will be broadcast weekly on Mondays.

Where to Watch Landscapers Episode 1 Online?

Since ‘Landscapers’ is an HBO and Sky Original series, the episodes are available exclusively on HBO Max and NOW– a streaming service by Sky Atlantic in the UK and parts of Europe. The standard monthly plan for HBO Max is $9.99 a month, but you can also opt for an ad-free subscription for $14.99 monthly. You can get the Entertainment and Cinema Membership for NOW for £11.98 monthly for 3 months, and £5 a month afterward.

Landscapers Episode 1 Spoilers

The first episode of ‘Landscapers’ shall introduce the viewers to the surrealistic world of Christopher and Susan, a middle-aged couple living in a town in northern France in the ’90s. Though both are extremely meek and financially struggling, we shall see how they mentally live in romantic fantasies inspired by film memorabilia to escape their mediocre lives. The couple may use this as a coping mechanism, given their socially inactive lifestyle and unemployment issues. Frustrated by his failed job interview, Christopher shall blurt a secret to his stepmother, about how the couple buried Susan’s parents in their old backyard in Mansfield fifteen years ago.

The stepmother reports this to the police, who will then approach the Edwards after the said bodies are actually found. The couple shall be taken into questioning after the bodies indeed get identified as William and Patricia Wycherley, Susan’s parents. Officer Emma, who is in charge of the case shall find Christopher’s claims of Susan’s innocence a bit fishy, she starts to dig deep into the couple’s past. The debut episode shall thus set the stage for the unraveling of the investigation, as well as the lengths Christopher and Susan go through, to protect each other.

Landscapers Episode 1: Who is in the Cast?

In the premiere episode of ‘Landscapers,’ acclaimed actors Olivia Coleman and David Thewlis will star as Susan and Christopher Edwards. Kate O’Flynn will play DC Emma Lancing, the no-nonsense officer investigating them and Dipo Ola will portray Douglas, Susan’s solicitor. Also appearing on the episode will be Samuel Andersson (DC Paul Wilkie), Daniel Rigby (DCI Geoff Collier), Felicity Montagu (Patricia Wycherley), and Karl Johnson (William Wycherley).

