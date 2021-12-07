Landscapers Episode 2 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

‘Landscapers’ is a true-crime miniseries that chronicles the events leading up to, around, and after the murder of Patricia and William Wycherley from Mansfield. As the details of their deaths emerge, the lives of mild-mannered Susan and Christopher Edwards are put under police and public scrutiny. Created by Ed Sinclair, the darkly humorous and quietly insightful series explores the meek Edwards’ legal battle, fascinatingly bleak psyches, and wild fantasies.

The first episode of the show introduces us to the Edwards, their dreary life, and their atrocious financial situation. After Christopher makes the mistake of confiding in his stepmother, Tabitha, the police quickly discover the Edwards’ crime and the Wycherleys’ bodies. We then see the Edwards returning to England to clear their name and face the authorities themselves. Naturally, fans are itching to find out about the fates of the Edwards, the motives behind the murders, and the impending legal battle. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Landscapers’ episode 2.

Landscapers Episode 2 Release Date

‘Landscapers’ episode 2 will premiere on December 13, 2021, at 9 pm ET, on HBO. The miniseries comprises four episodes with a runtime of approximately 55 minutes each. New episodes will be released on a weekly basis — every Monday — and the season finale will air on December 27, 2021.

Where To Stream Landscapers Episode 2 Online?

‘Landscapers’ episode 2 will be available for viewing on HBO at the above-mentioned date and time. If you’re a cord-cutter, you can stream the episode on HBO Max, for which you will need a subscription. On the other hand, British viewers can watch the episode a day later on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

Landscapers Episode 2 Spoilers

‘Landscapers’ episode 2 will likely explore the fate of Susan and Christopher after they are taken into police custody. We will see the British couple seeking the help of a solicitor and determinedly sticking to their story whilst being questioned by the authorities. Meanwhile, the cops, particularly DCI Collier, Emma, and Paul, will likely investigate the Wycherleys’ residence and personal affairs more deeply. We might also get more glimpses of Susan’s childhood, youth, and strained relationship with her parents.

Additionally, through Susan and Christopher’s conversations, we will probably be able to deduce how and why the murder took place. Another important plot point might be the Edwards’ finances and the reasons behind their impoverished state — this is likely to be connected to Susan’s obsession with old Hollywood memorabilia. We might also find out whether it was Christopher or Susan who actually pulled the trigger.

