Landscapers Episode 3 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

Ed Sinclair’s ‘Landscapers’ is a true-crime miniseries that documents the shocking murder of William and Patricia Wycherley in 1998. The darkly humorous and stylistically experimental series explores unsettling perspectives pertaining to justice, trauma, and love.

The first two episodes introduce us to the reticent Edwardses, their brief refuge in France, their heinous crime, and their poverty-stricken lifestyle. We then see how the police discover the Wycherleys’ bodies — almost 15 years after their death. When Susan (Olivia Coleman) and Christopher (David Thewlis) return to England, we find out that the British couple genuinely believes in their innocence. As DC Emma (Kate O’Flynn) pieces together the murder mystery, harrowing truths about Susan’s childhood and worldview emerge. Whilst Susan relies on a solicitor, Douglas Hylton (Dipo Ola), Christopher decides to speak on his own to the police.

Meanwhile, we also see glimpses of the earlier days of the couple’s heartwarming and melancholic romance. As a legal battle looms large and frightening, the Edwardses, separated from each other, worry about what their fate will be. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Landscapers’ episode 3.

Landscapers Episode 3 Release Date

‘Landscapers’ episode 3 will premiere on December 20, 2021, at 9 pm ET, on HBO. The limited series comprises four episodes with a runtime of approximately 55 minutes each. New episodes will be released every Monday and the season finale will air on December 27, 2021.

Where To Stream Landscapers Episode 3 Online?

‘Landscapers’ episode 3 will be available on HBO at the above-mentioned date and time. If you’re a cord-cutter, you can easily stream the episode on HBO Max, for which you will require a subscription.

Landscapers Episode 3 Spoilers

‘Landscapers’ episode 3 will likely explore Susan and Christopher’s past as a couple. In particular, their relationship with William and Patricia Wycherley will be examined closely. Another important plot point might be the couple’s obsession with old Hollywood, which will also shed light on their dodgy finances. We might also get to find out the truth about the letters from Gérard Depardieu.

Additionally, we might see how Emma and Paul try to get Susan and Christopher to admit to double murder and not just manslaughter. More evidence pertaining to the murder and the ways in which the Edwardses exploit the Wycherleys’ money after their deaths are likely to be unearthed by the police. Susan’s childhood might also be touched upon through flashbacks and perhaps her own confessions. How the Edwardses got married despite William’s disapproval is likely to be another pertinent memory that’ll be dived into. It is possible that the police will try to pin down every move that Edwardses have made in the past 15 years to try and determine the motive behind the murders.

