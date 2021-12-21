Landscapers Finale Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

Ed Sinclair’s limited series ‘Landscapers’ revolves around Susan and Christopher Edwards, who are at the core of the William and Patricia Wycherley 1998 murder case. Through surrealistic flashbacks and the police’s investigation of the mild-mannered Edwardses, we get glimpses of the couple’s harrowing past. Directed by Will Sharpe, the darkly funny true-crime show explores the concepts of legal justice, passionate love, childhood trauma, and unrealistic fantasies.

In the first three episodes, we see how Susan and Christopher return to England from France to face the authorities. However, the couple insists that Susan’s actions amount to manslaughter and not murder. When DC Emma and DC Paul put the heat on the Edwardses, Susan and Christopher let bits of incriminating information slip. Susan tries and fails to follow the advice of her solicitor, Douglas Hylton, whilst Christopher chooses to confront the police alone.

Additionally, details regarding Christopher’s expertise with guns and Susan’s obsession with old Hollywood come into focus. As the police celebrate the dismantling of the Edwardses’ story and successful solving of the Wycherleys’ murder case, Susan and Christopher, separated from each other, fret over the legal trial awaiting them. It’s time for fans to get ready for the final episode of the series, which is bound to be intense. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Landscapers’ episode 4.

Landscapers Episode 4 Release Date

‘Landscapers’ episode 4 — the finale — will premiere on December 27, 2021, at 9 pm ET, on HBO. The show comprises four episodes with a runtime of approximately 55 minutes each. Since episode 4 is the final episode of the limited series, be sure to tune in!

Where To Stream Landscapers Episode 4 Online?

You can watch ‘Landscapers’ episode 4, or the series finale, on HBO at the above-mentioned date and time. If you’re a cord-cutter, you can stream the episode on HBO Max, for which you will need a subscription.

Landscapers Episode 4 Spoilers

‘Landscapers’ episode 4 will likely dive into the details of Susan and Christopher’s legal trial. Thus, we will probably see the couple in court. We expect that Christopher will be able to bear the brunt of the judge’s questioning much better than Susan. However, it is also possible that Christopher will be forced to let his strong demeanor fall apart when he realizes that he can no longer protect his wife.

It is also likely that Christopher and Susan will finally find out about the things they had hidden from each other, despite being inseparable, for years. In particular, the letters from Gérard Depardieu might be talked about. We will also get to see how the court’s conclusion about the Edwardses’ murder motives will clash against the couple’s continued insistence upon their innocence. Additionally, instances from Susan and Christopher’s past will likely be used to highlight the gravity of their legal situation and the fact that they might never get to see each other again if incarcerated.

